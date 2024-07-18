Cecafa dismal performance proves Gor is nowhere near other teams in Africa

The dismal performance by Gor Mahia in the Cecafa Kagame Cup in Tanzania has cast doubt on the club’s level compared to other teams in Africa with next month’s CAF Champions League in sight.

Gor under the tutelage of Brazilian tactician Leonardo Neiva were sent packing from the tournament with a 2-0 loss to Sudanese side Al Hilal on Tuesday in Group B. To crown the dismal performance, K’Ogalo scored only one goal in the tournament and finished bottom of Group B with a paltry one point.

Against Al Hilal, K’Ogalo needed a convincing win by three goals but that was not to be as the Kenyan giants conceded their goals in the second half. K’Ogalo lost 1-0 to Zambians champions Red Arrows on July 10 and also drew 1-1 with Minnows Djibouti Telecom on July 13.

Red Arrows, are three time Zambian champions having won the title in 2004, 2021/22 and 2023/24 compared to Gor who are the most successful club on Kenyan soil with 21 league titles to its name.

Red Arrows had been largely a mid-table team before its renaissance in recent years and it was shocking that it beat a seasoned team used to win Kenyan titles like Gor.

The poor level of K’Ogalo was also evident when they played Djibouti Telecom. Despite left back Levin Odhiambo giving K’Ogalo the lead in the 40th minute, the Djiboutian levelled the scores a minute later.

Djibouti Telecom finished second in their league last season with 38 points, five below winners AS Arta. The Djiboutian league is one of the lowly ranked leagues in Africa and one would have expected Gor to win the contest with much ease.

Their poor showing in Cecafa has sent out the message Gor has been stagnant and just revels in dominating the local league.

The dismal performance also means Neiva, 46, has not won any game in charge since being appointed K'Ogalo coach on July 2. The Brazilian while being unveiled had said his main aim is to see Gor get past the group stage in the CAF Champions League.

K’Ogalo face a daunting task in the continental tournament since they face heavyweights El Merreikh in the two-legged preliminary round between August 16 and August 24. The winner will meet Al Ahly, Egyptian giants in the second round.

With the below par performance does the club have any chance of doing well in CAF even as a section of fans feels Neiva is not the right man to handle the club?

“Our players are not exposed on international levels and we need a number 10 and 8 who can play box to box in a match. The players also need to work on their fitness,” said Neiva in a response delivered to Nation Sport by club’s communications officer Nick Okello.

Midfielder Austin Odhiambo who has been their main number 10 will not be with the club next season as he is said to be on his way to play professional football outside the country.

Neiva feels he didn’t have enough time to prepare the team and know his players well and has therefore called for patience as he fully takes charge. In Cecafa bench warmers like Philemon Otieno and Ernest Wendo during Coach Johnathan McKinstry reign started the matches.