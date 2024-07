Stars will face the five-time Afcon champions as well as NamIbia and Zimbabwe in Group J as they target to make it to the continental showpiece they last participated in in 2019.

Namibia and Zambia have been regulars at previous editions of the Afcon and will provide a tough test for Kenya, who are expected to fight hard to make it to Morocco in December 2025. Only two teams qualify from each of the 12 groups.