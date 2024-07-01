Gor Mahia name Brazilian Leonardo Neiva as new coach

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia coach have named Brazilian national Leonardo Martins Neiva as the club’s new head coach.

The 46-year-old has penned a two-year contract with K’Ogalo.

Leonardo takes over from 38-year-old Irishman Johnathan McKinstry, who has taken up a new role as the coach of the Gambian national football team.

According to club chairman Ambrose Rachier, 53 coaches expressed interest in the vacant position, with 33, who are all foreigners, applying for the job.

Brazilian national Leonardo Martins Neiva (right) shakes hands with Gor Mahia chairman after being named the club's new head coach in Nairobi on July 1, 2024.

Leonardo, a Caf A and Uefa Pro License holder, has coached several clubs, including Vipers Sports Club (Uganda), Sudanese giants Al-Merreikh and Yanga of Tanzania.

His first assignment with Gor Mahia will be in the Cecafa Kagame Cup in Tanzania and Zanzibar from July 10 to 28.

Apart from being required to continue K’Ogalo’s dominance in the Kenyan top flight league, the Brazilian will also be charged with leading the club in the Caf Champions League.