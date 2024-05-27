Ernest Wendo

Ernest Wendo: Gor’s most decorated player basks in glory of seventh league title

 Tusker FC's Eric Mmata (left) vies for the ball with Gor Mahia's Ernest Wendo during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nyayo National stadium on May 28, 2023.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Reporter

NMG Sport

What you need to know:

  • The other seasons that Wendo won the league title with Gor are; 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2023.
  • But it is their 2015 triumph that has remained nostalgic to him since they finished the season unbeaten.

