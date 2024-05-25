How brothers from tiny Mfangano island saved mighty Gor Mahia from relegation

Former Gor Mahia Football Club chairman Vincent Onyonyi (left) and his younger Brother Treasurer Allan Kasujaa Onyonyi on October 29th 2023 at Nation Centre.

Photo credit: File| Nation Media Group

By  Cecil Odongo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • They were drained financially, at one time sold a personal car and failed to spend time with their families as they voluntarily executed their mandate without a salary.
  • The two brothers opine that football has taken a great development in terms of infrastructure but says that passion and support to community clubs like Gor and AFC Leopards has since dwindled.

