Can new coach Ouna help Mathare United avoid the drop?

Frank Ouna's tough task of helping Mathare United avoid relegation starts on Wednesday against high-flying KCB at Kasarani Annex.

The 'Slum Boys' parted ways with coach Salim Ali and his assistant Patrick Gitagia Tuesday due to poor performances which has left them bottom of the league with a paltry seven points.

They have tasted victory just once- a 1-0 win over Nzoia Sugar at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi on February 8.

The 2008 champions played out a barren draw against Vihiga United in their last outing and will be hoping that Ouna can turn around their fortunes.

He took charge of his first training session on Tuesday and vowed to fight to keep Mathare in the top flight.

"We have only had a session, so the challenge to my players is to show me how much fight they have in them. We start as underdogs, but size counts for nothing," he said on Tuesday.

"I will use all of the knowledge and experience I have picked up in my 12-year coaching career, as well as the help of staff around me and of course the brilliant playing unit, to try and propel the club up the Premier League table."

KCB will be looking to cut Tusker’s lead at the helm of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League to a point.

The bankers, who played to a barren draw against Tusker on Saturday at Ruaraka stadium, are on 30 points while the brewers are on 34 points after 16 games.

“Now that FKF has communicated that the team leading the standings by June 30 will represent the country in the Caf Champions League, every match is like a final because top teams are separated by just a few points. It is a game we take very seriously,” said KCB tactician Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno.

Gor seek revenge

On Thursday, sixth placed Gor Mahia will hope to build on last weekend's slim win against Nairobi City Stars, when they play away to 2009 champions Sofapaka at Wundanyi stadium in Taita Taveta County.

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo said their title chances are still alive as they look to avenge last season's 3-1 loss to Sofapaka.

“Matches between Gor and Sofapaka are always tough but now that every team is fighting to be on top by June 30, we have to put up a spirited fight to bag maximum points in every match,” said Omollo.

Reigning champions Gor Mahia are on 22 points from 14 matches, while Sofapaka have amassed 19 points having played a game more.

Sofapaka tactician Ken Odhiambo believes they have what it takes to bag maximum points against K'Ogalo.

The 2009 champions resumed their fixtures with a 2-0 win over money bags Wazito 2-0 at the same venue.

“It is tough for Gor to beat us here and I’m confident of a win as we also fight to be among the top teams in the table. It will be a tough match but my boys have regained their fitness levels and are ready for every game,” Odhiambo told Nation Sport Tuesday.

Fixtures

Wednesday

Mathare United v KCB- Kasarani Annex-3pm

Thursday