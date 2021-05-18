Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Can new coach Ouna help Mathare United avoid the drop?

Mathare United forward Danson Kago (left) vies for the ball with Vihiga United defender Lesley Owino during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi on May 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Mathare United FC 
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo  &  Victor Otieno

What you need to know:

  • The 2009 champions resumed their fixtures with a 2-0 win over money bags Wazito 2-0 at the same venue.
  • “It is tough for Gor to beat us here and I’m confident of a win as we also fight to be among the top teams in the table. It will be a tough match but my boys have regained their fitness levels and are ready for every game,” Odhiambo told Nation Sport Tuesday.

Frank Ouna's tough task of helping Mathare United avoid relegation starts on Wednesday against high-flying KCB at Kasarani Annex.

