Raila eyes dream debut as NSL action resumes

Mwatate United players warm up prior to their home match against Sony Sugar at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi on February 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • Mwatate coach Andrew Kanuli said they will keep on working hard to achieve their target of finishing within the first three places.
  • “We are ready (for the match) because even during the break, the players were training individually. We have trained together for two weeks and I can say that the team is in good shape,” said Kanuli.

The 2020/21 National Super League (NSL) resumes Wednesday with three rescheduled matches on the cards.

