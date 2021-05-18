Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Mathare United sack Salim, appoint replacement

Mathare United coach Salim Ali gestures during a past match. Ali was on May 18, 2021 sacked by Mathare United and replaced by Frank Ouna.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • He will now be replaced by Ouna whose major responsibility is to ensure the team survives the chop. 
  • Former Harambee Stars coach Bobby Williamson will also be part of the new look bench as a technical advisor. 

Former Kenyan champions Mathare United have sacked coach Salim Ali and appointed Frank Ouna as his replacement. 

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Mueller, Hummels recalled by Germany for Euro 2020 finals

  2. Thika's Kamais shines as KDF Championships end

  3. Solskjaer defends Pogba and Diallo over displaying Palestinian flag

  4. Kenyan stars begin hunt for 2021 World Chess Cup slots

  5. Petro de Luanda thrash AS Police, SALE rally to sting FAP

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.