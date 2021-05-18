Mathare United sack Salim, appoint replacement

Former Kenyan champions Mathare United have sacked coach Salim Ali and appointed Frank Ouna as his replacement.

Ali, who took over the reins from Francis Kimanzi in 2018, has endured a difficult campaign that has left Mathare United at the bottom of the FKF Premier League log. He has left alongside his assistant Patrick Gitagia.

He will now be replaced by Ouna, whose major responsibility is to ensure the team survives the chop. Former Harambee Stars coach Bobby Williamson will also be part of the new look bench as a technical advisor.

“It is true we have parted ways with Salim Ali. Ouna takes over with immediate effect,” said Mathare’s Chief Executive Officer Jacktone Obure.

Ali and Gitagia’s last assignment at the club was their barren draw against fellow relegation candidates Vihiga United on Sunday at Ruaraka grounds.

Ouna brings a wealth of experience in the jo having coached Wazito and KCB. He was also the Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia assistant coach.