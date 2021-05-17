FKF: Top team by June 30 to play in Caf Champs League

Football Kenya Federation Chief Executive Officer Barry Otieno during the draw for Betway Cup Round of 64 on February 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

  • AFC Leopards assistant coach Tom ‘Gaza’ Juma castigated the decision saying it is unfair and not well thought out.
  • “Why can’t FKF just say the league is ending on June 30. What becomes of the team which wins after that deadline? Will they be champions who don't represent the country in any continental competitions?” asked Juma.
  • The former Kenyan international said the move will leave a number of teams aggrieved.

Just one weekend after the resumption of football, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has announced that the club which will be at the helm of the standings by June 30 will represent the country in next season's Caf Champions League. 

