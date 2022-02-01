Burkina Faso look to upstage Mane’s Senegal in Afcon semi

Burkina Faso's coach Kamou Malo attends a press conference at the Omnisports Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde on February 1, 2022 on the eve of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) semi-final match against Senegal.

 

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

What you need to know:

  • The victory, media reports hold, provided brief respite for Burkinabes back home and the team is hoping to continue the impressive run when they meet ECOWAS counterpart today, then move on to lift the trophy which could be a vector for the reconciliation of the troubled country.
  • In the past, team authorities banked on striker Aristide Bance to lift the Stallions. In Cameroon, team work rather than individual effort has lifted the side.

In Yaounde

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.