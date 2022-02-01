Unrest at home gives Burkina Faso 'added motivation' at Cup of Nations

Burkina Faso's coach Kamou Malo attends a press conference at the Omnisports Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde on February 1, 2022 on the eve of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) semi-final match against Senegal.

 

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • "We have been dealing with this terrorism for a number of years now and it continues to plunge our people into mourning, so our objective is to give them something to smile about," Malo said.
  • "We won't hold back if through our efforts on the field we can offer some hope.
  • "People are already asking me to bring back the trophy and that is what we would love to do."

Yaoundé, Cameroon

