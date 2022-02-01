Kamou Malo

Portrait of Burkina Faso coach Kamou Malo minutes before the start of the training session in Garoua on January 28, 2022.
 

| Daniel Olomo | AFP

Football

Prime

Kamou Malo: the coach who has brought hope back to Burkina Faso

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Among the players Malo has brought through is Dango Ouattara, the winger who scored the winner against Tunisia but was later sent off, meaning he will not face Senegal.
  • Stephen Keshi is the only coach from Sub-Saharan Africa to have won the AFCON this millennium, but Malo is no doubt having the local knowledge is "an asset".

Yaoundé, Cameroon 

