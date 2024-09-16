Wanyonyi dedicates Diamond League trophy to his mother

Newly crowned 800m Diamond League champion, Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya, has dedicated his trophy to his mother, Margaret Nasimiyu, after a competitive season on the track.

Wanyonyi, who concluded the season with a win in the Brussels Diamond League on Saturday, expressed his joy with how the season ended and is now looking forward to a well-deserved break ahead of next season.

He beat world champion Marco Arop of Canada and Algeria's Djamel Sedjati to retain his trophy. Wanyonyi clocked 1:42.86, Sedjati 1:42.86 and Arop 1:43.25.

Speaking upon his return from Belgium, Wanyonyi also dedicated the gold medal he won at the Paris Olympic Games to his coach, Claudio Berardelli.

He praised Berardelli for playing a pivotal role in his career since they met, and is now setting his sights on next year’s World Athletics Championships, where he hopes to upgrade the silver medal he won last year in Budapest, Hungary.

Wanyonyi noted that the two-lap races were highly competitive this season, and he had to carefully plan his races to ensure he stayed at the top.

The soft-spoken athlete made these remarks after meeting the Italian Ambassador to Kenya, Roberto Natali, at the Italian Embassy on Monday. Wanyonyi and Berardelli paid the ambassador a courtesy call as part of celebrations for Italian Sports Day.

Ambassador Natali highlighted the strong sports collaboration between Italy and Kenya, emphasising that sports diplomacy is a key element of the Italian government’s international strategy.

He noted that this partnership benefits both countries through the sharing of talent, knowledge, and resources.

He also acknowledged the significant role Italian coaches, such as Berardelli, have played in Kenya’s athletic success, with their contributions recognized by Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

The ambassador also congratulated Wanyonyi on his recent achievements, which include winning gold at the Paris Olympic Games and the Diamond League trophy in Brussels.

Berardelli, a permanent resident in Kenya, emphasised the importance of the growing sports relationship between Kenya and Italy.

He noted that Wanyonyi’s success is a prime example of the benefits of this collaboration, with the Italian technical team supporting the young athlete's rise to global prominence.

Wanyonyi expressed his gratitude for the support he has received from his coach and management, stating that his Italian connection has been a blessing to his career. He added that while it was a good season, he is already preparing mentally for the challenges of the next season.