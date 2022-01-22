Buhari sends Super Eagles goodwill message

Nigeria's forward Samuel Chukwueze (left) celebrates with team mate Kelechi Iheanacho

Nigeria's forward Samuel Chukwueze (left) celebrates with team mate Kelechi Iheanacho after scoring the opening goal during their Group 'D' Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 match against Sudan at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua on January 15, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Daniel Beloumou Olomo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Nigeria defeated Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in their last Group ‘D’ fixture at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Wednesday to maintain their top position in the group going into the knock-out stage
  • After recording victories over Egypt in their group opener and Sudan in their matchday 2 of the tournament on January 15, the Super Eagles booked their spot in the round of 16
  • Nigeria will face Tunisia on Sunday night in their round of 16 fixture in Garoua

In Yaounde

