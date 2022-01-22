Buhari sends Super Eagles goodwill message

In Yaounde

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has commended the country’s national football team, the Super Eagles for winning all three group matches and keeping hope of going all the way to lift the trophy of the 33rd edition of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon.

Nigeria defeated Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in their last Group ‘D’ fixture at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Wednesday to maintain their top position in the group going into the knock-out stage.

After recording victories over Egypt in their group opener and Sudan in their matchday 2 of the tournament on January 15, the Super Eagles booked their spot in the round of 16.

Besides finishing top of Group ‘D’, the Super Eagles are the only team in the 24-nation tournament that won all its three group games.

“The President urges the Augustin Eguavoen-led team to maintain and even surpass the terrific form that made them leaders in the group stage, as Nigeria hopefully looks forward to a total of seven emphatic wins in this competition,” President Buhari said in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The leader of Africa’s most populous country urged the team to uphold the positive reputation of good sportsmanship that the traveling fans, sports writers and the country’s football team have demonstrated in Cameroon so as to highlight the importance of sports, particularly football, as an enabler of development, peace, tolerance, friendship and cooperation.

“The President wishes the Super Eagles the very best, pledging that his administration would continue to support the efforts of international, regional and national football organisations to use the sport as a tool to build a better and peaceful world,” Adesina said in the statement.