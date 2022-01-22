Nigeria to meet Ghana in African World Cup play-offs

Nigeria's forward Samuel Chukwueze (left) celebrates with team mate Kelechi Iheanacho

Nigeria's forward Samuel Chukwueze (left) celebrates with team mate Kelechi Iheanacho after scoring the opening goal during their Group 'D' Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 match against Sudan at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua on January 15, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Daniel Beloumou Olomo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Egypt face Senegal, Cameroon meet Algeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo play Morocco and Mali tackle Tunisia in the other ties
  • Mali will fancy their chances of a historic first appearance at the finals after defeating Tunisia in Cameroon last week through an Ibrahima Kone penalty
  • Only Mali among the 10 contenders have never qualified for the world football showpiece while Cameroon hold the record for appearances by an African team with seven between 1982 and 2014

Douala, Cameroon

