Ahmed Musa donates money to mosque in Garoua

The captain of the Nigeria football team, Ahmed Musa has donated $1,500 (equivalent of Sh170,000 as at the current exchange rates) to a mosque in the northern Cameroonian city of Garoua where the Super Eagles are due to face Tunisia in their round of 16 match of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

The player, who is a devout Muslim donated the cash on Friday after worshipping with fellow Muslims in the mosque that is located close to the Super Eagles base, Hotel Le Ribadu.

Muslim players in the team have been having their daily prayer sessions at the mosque since the Super Eagles arrived the city on January 5 for the continental football extravaganza.

The city of Garoua has been hosting Group ‘D’ including teams from Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

Sports news portal kick442.com quoted the footballer as saying the donation is just his “little way of saying thank you” to the Muslim brothers of Garoua for their hospitality.

“Offering a financial support for the construction of their prayer house, was the lone way of expressing my gratitude. May Allah grant them more strength and means to complete the giant project,” the website quoted Ahmed Musa.

Nigeria’s most capped player, Musa made his first appearance at the tournament as a substitute in the Super Eagles' 3-1 win over Sudan and will be aiming to make his second appearance when they face Tunisia in their Round of 16 game on Sunday.

Speaking earlier ahead of their Group ‘D’ opening game against Egypt on January 11, the 29-year-old announced that ongoing tournament will be his last with the Super Eagles.

He said being his last Afcon tournament, he is determined to hang his boots in high applause.