Ahmed Musa donates money to mosque in Garoua

Ahmed Musa

Nigeria's captain Ahmed Musa speaks during the pre-match press conference in Garoua on January 10 2022.
 

Photo credit: Daniel Beloumou Olomo | AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

What you need to know:

  • Musa, who is a devout Muslim donated the cash on Friday after worshipping with fellow Muslims in the mosque that is located close to the Super Eagles base, Hotel Le Ribadu
  • Muslim players in the team have been having their daily prayer sessions at the mosque since the Super Eagles arrived the city on January 5 for the continental football extravaganza
  • Nigeria’s most capped player, Musa made his first appearance at the tournament as a substitute in the Super Eagles' 3-1 win over Sudan

In Yaounde

