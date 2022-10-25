Another Kenyan player ditches KWPL

Harambee Starlets defender Enez Mango is heading to Romania for a two-month trial with an unknown club after parting ways with four times Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) champions Vihiga Queens.

The left-back joined the team in 2016 and helped them win four straight league titles after gaining promotion to the top-tier.

The former captain took to her social media platforms to confirm the development.

“Thank you for the great memories and all the trophies and medals we won together. Thank you for trusting me as the team leader and thank you for giving me a platform to showcase and improve on my talent.”

“I pray you continue making legacies and winning trophies. Till we meet again I love you. Goodbye,” Mango wrote on her social media pages.

Reports suggest Vihiga head coach Boniface Nyamunyamu has appointed midfielder Mercy Wayodi as new skipper.

Mango led the Vihiga-based side to win the first edition of the CECAFA Championships in Nairobi last year.

They qualified to represent Kenya in the CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt in November the same year and fell at the group stage.

The Computer Science graduate from Kenya Methodist University (KEMU) joins the long list of Kenyan female footballers who have ditched the local league for greener pastures.