Harambee Starlets striker Marjolene Nekesa grabs hattrick as Slavia rout Zeny 10-0

Harambee Starlets forward Marjolene Nekesa can't stop scoring.

On Sunday, the Slavia Prague striker grabbed a hat-trick in her second league match as they thrashed FK Dukla Zeny 10-0 on her first league start.

She has now scored four goals in three league matches in the Czech Republic Women's League.

Just 10 minutes into the game, she netted her first goal and added her second twelve minutes later.

She completed a hat-trick in the 35th minute before being substituted in the 75 minute.

Slavia are top on 19 points after seven matches, while Dukla stay bottom of the table with one point.

Nekesa made history on October 17, 2022 by being the first Kenyan female footballer to play professional football in Czech.

She opened her season's account by scoring one goal against Ostrava just three minutes into the pitch as they ran out 8-0 winners.

On Thursday, she made her UEFA Women's Champions League debut as they lost 1-0 to Italian Side AS Roma.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Nekesa said playing in the Champions League was a dream come true.

“I can’t believe that It happened. Unfortunately, we lost in the opening match away in Italy. We learned from our mistakes and they shall see fireworks when they visit us at home. It is a must win at home,” said Nekesa.

“We have a very big chance of turning things around next week when we face VFL Wolfsburg of Germany. Our aim is to reach the quarter finals. I want to make history with the team. We must win the remaining matches,” added Nekesa.

Prague is in Group B alongside AS Roma, Wolfsburg and St. Polten.

Slavia welcome Wolfsburg in their second match of the competition on October 26.