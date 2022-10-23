Another Kenyan player ditches KWPL for Tanzanian league

Kenyan international goalkeeper Wilfrida Seda is on the verge of completing a move to the Serengeti Women Premier League Side Fountain Gates Princess Academy in Tanzania.

Seda will join the Fountain Gates from three-time Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) champions Vihiga Queens. She was part of the team that won the 2017, 2019 and 2021 KWPL titles.

Former Vihiga Queens head coach Alex Alumirah, who is now Fountain Gates sporting director, is said to have been behind Seda's move to Tanzania.

Alimirah coached Seda at Vihiga before being appointed as Fountain Gates' Sporting Director earlier this year.

Gates team manager Timothy Francis said: "She is a new player in our squad. At the moment we have not signed her but we are looking forward to finalising paperwork."

If Seda completes the move, she will be replacing fellow Kenyan goal keeper Carolyne Rufaa who joined Simba Queens earlier last month.

"We now have a total of seven Kenyans in our team. We won't mind signing more Kenyans when the transfer window opens. We are beefing up our squad ahead of the new season," added Francis.

On Saturday, she started her first assignment from the bench during a friendly match against Baobard Queens during the Tamasha la Wanawake 2022 celebrations at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es salaam.

The former Kibera Girls Soccer player won the Cecafa Women's Clubs Championships with Vihiga last year in Nairobi.

The 27-year-old was also with the KWPL giants in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) tournament in Egypt last year.

Fountain Gates are the league's defending champions.