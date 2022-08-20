AFC Leopards take pre-season preps to Western Kenya

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) side, AFC Leopards will tour Western Kenya this week for a series of pre-season friendly matches against teams from the region.

On Saturday, the club’s secretary-general, Gilbert Andugu, said head coach Patrick Aussems will link up with the team early this week for the tour as they prepare to play their first match in the 2022/23 FKF-PL season against Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium on September 11.

The Kenyan giants who recently signed a three-year kit sponsorship deal worth Sh195 million with giant betting firm Betika has managed to retain all their players who did duty last season, as they set their eyes on the league title they last won in 1998.

Striker John Mark Makwata, who had not signed by mid-week has agreed a one-year contract to stay at Ingwe.

Leopards, who beat K-Sport 3-0 at Camp Toyoyo grounds on Saturday have also managed to retain all senior players including captain Eugene Mukangula, Makwata, Cliff Nyakeya, Victor Omune, Washington Munene, Collins Shivachi, Robert Mudenyu, Tedian Esiliba, goalkeeper Levis Opiyo and Nigerian import Kingsley Olaniyi ‘Ojo’.

Olaniyi and Shivachi scored at Camp Toyoyo in Saturday’s friendly against the Nairobi based K-Sport FC.

“All our senior players have agreed to continue playing for the club next season. We’re pleased to announce that our captain is among senior players who have agreed new contracts,” Andugu said.

Currently serving a two year Fifa ban to sign new players, Leopards have been relying on lads mainly from their academy, who have since settled quickly in their positions.

Jaffary Odeny, who has been out since 2021 has returned to the squad after a successful surgery and rehabilitation after battling a meniscus and interior cruciate ligament tear injury.

The 24- year-old Odeny, who joined Leopards in 2017 from Chemelil Sugar featured prominently in Saturday’s friendly.

Odeny who has signed a new two-year contract was injured on June 9, 2021 while playing against champions Tusker FC in a FKF Cup quarter-final match where Leopards won 1-0 to progress.