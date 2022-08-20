Bandari add FC Talanta to list of pre-season victims

Bandari Saturday beat Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) side FC Talanta 3-1 in a pre-season friendly match at Public Service grounds.

This is the third win for Bandari in as many friendly matches. The Dockers have so far beaten Nation FC 2-0, Posta Rangers 4-1 and FC Talanta 3-1.

Bandari head coach Anthony Kimani was delighted with the win and early pre-season form.

"I am happy with the team's performance so far and I hope the lads replicate the same form come September," said Kimani.

Bandari started the game on a high tempo with Benjamin Mosha and Darius Msagha tormenting the Talanta defenders. They took an early lead through Benjamin Mosha's header in the 16th minute after he connected well to Msagha's cross from a corner.

Alex Lughanji equalised in the 21st minute with a tap-in after Felly Mulumba miscalculated his headed clearance.

Both sides went into the break level. William Wadri restored Bandari's lead after he connected well to Mosha's cutback in the 63rd minute.

The Ugandan forward completed his brace in the 78th minute with a brilliant solo move that put the result beyond doubt.

Bandari will remain in Nairobi for high-altitude training and are set to play more build-up matches next week.