AFC Leopards, Homeboyz to grace Lidonde Cup

The second edition of the annual Elijah Lidonde Memorial Cup is set to take place next month at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County.

Tournament chairman, Washington Muhanji said defending champions AFC Leopards, Nzoia Sugar FC, Kakamega Homeboyz and Mulembe United have confirmed participation.

The former international goalkeeper said the knockout tournament will be staged on December 23 and 24 in memory of departed 'Ingwe' players who also played for the national team Harambee Stars.

AFC Leopards emerged winners of the inaugural edition after beating Nzoia Sugar 8-7 on penalties after both sides settled for a barren draw in normal time. They were awarded Sh1 million and a trophy worth Sh100,000.

Nzoia walked away with Sh500,000, while Vihiga Bullets and Kakamega Homeboyz got Sh400,000 and Sh250,000 for finishing third and fourth respectively.

Legends FC trounced Valon FC 4-0 in curtain raiser.

AFC Leopards Secretary General Gilbert Andugu confirmed that they will field the first team in this year's edition as opposed to junior players like last season.

Muhanji said winners of the opening encounters will meet in the final, while the losers will clash in a third place playoff.

The tournament is organised by Elijah Lidonde Foundation comprising ex-internationals led by Muhanji. Other committee members are Tony Lidonde, Alfred Imonje, Aggrey Litali, Ngaira Esese, Antony Okumu, Winna Shilavula and Nick Yakhama.