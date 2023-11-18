NSL: Luanda Villa's unbeaten run faces Nairobi United test

Luanda Villa's unbeaten record will come under serious threat on Sunday when they host Nairobi United at Mumboha Grounds in Vihiga County as National Super League (NSL) enters Round 10 this weekend.

Leaders, Mathare United, who have opened a four-point gap at the top, are on a five-match winning streak and will travel to face Kajiado FC at Ildamat Stadium.

MCF welcome third-placed Mara Sugar at Kenyatta Stadium also on Sunday.

After edging Silibwet Leons 1-0 away in Bomet, Luanda Villa coach Tom Tera is confident that they can make it two wins in a row against the visitors whose unbeaten record was shattered by Mathare United who beat them 2-0 in Nairobi on Wednesday.

Currently placed fifth on the standings, Luanda, who enjoy big support at home, have played nine matches, winning three and drawing six times, while seventh-placed Nairobi United, with one match in hand, have won three and drawn four times.

Tera has been handed a major boost following the return of three dependable midfielders , Jairus Nato, Mohamed Baraza and Brian Bet from injury.

“We have played five matches without Nato, Baraza and Bet but they are all back from injuries. We expect their attack and supply to improve the team. We hope to see more control and passes from them, especially Nato who is very good in protecting the back four,” he said.

After registering a huge 5-0 win over Mombasa Elite in their opening fixture on September 17, Luanda who were promoted to the NSL after emerging FKF Division 1 Zone 'B' champions have remained unbeaten.

Nairobi United, who qualified after finishing second in Division One Zone A, have been on a good run until they lost to Mathare on Wednesday.

Mathare United coach Leonard Odipo said it will be tough against Kajiado, but they will be aiming for a win to boost their chances of immediate return to the topflight league.

“The players are in high spirits and looking forward to the match in Kajiado,” said Odipo who is also a CAF instructor.

Sunday fixtures (All matches at 3pm unless stated)

Luanda Villa v Nairobi United (Mumboha Grounds, 1pm),

Kajiado FC v Mathare United (Ildamat Stadium, Kajiado),

Mulembe United v Mombasa Stars (Mumias Sports Complex, 1pm),

Mombasa Elite v Migori Youth (Mbaraki Sports Club),

MCF v Mara Sugar (Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos),