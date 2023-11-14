NSL: Luanda Villa, Nairobi United keep unbeaten runs

Luanda Villa and Nairobi United are the only teams still undefeated in the National Super League (NSL) after round nine held at the weekend in various venues across the country.

Coached by former AFC Leopards striker Tom Tera, Luanda Villa, who were promoted to the NSL after emerging FKF Division 1 Zone B champions, have recorded three wins and six draws, while Nairobi United with two matches in hand have three wins and four draws.

Luanda are currently placed fifth, while Nairobi United, whose seven-match unbeaten record almost came to a close on Saturday, before they were held to a 1-1 by visiting Vihiga Bullets at Kasarani Annex are seventh.

Bullets opened their scoring through Lawrence Ouma in the 43rd minute before the hosts leveled 10 minutes later. MCF, Dimba Patriots and Vihiga Bullets are in the relegation zone.

In Awendo, Mara Sugar hard to work extra hard before edging visiting Mombasa Elite 3-2. Current top scorer Philemon Nyakwaka scored a brace to help his side win the evenly contested duel.

In Nairobi, Mathare United continued their good run beating MCF 1-0 at Ruaraka Grounds, courtesy of Meshack Ochieng goal in the 73rd minute to remain at the summit on 19 points, one ahead of Kisumu All Stars, who also won 2-1 against Dimba Patriots at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

Weekend results:

Nairobi United 1 Vihiga Bullets 1, Mara Suagr 3 Mombasa Elite 2, Mathare United 1 MCF 0, Kisumu All Stars 2 Dimba Patriots 1, Darajani Gogo 1 Kajiado FC 0, Migori Youth 3 SS Assad 1, Kibera Black Stars 2 Gusii FC 0, Mombasa Stars 0 Naivas 2, Raibow 0 Mulembe United 1, Silibwet 0 Luanda Villa 1.