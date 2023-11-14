Cameroon arrive as Rising Starlets eye comeback

Cameroon Under-20 women’s national team arrived in Kenya on Tuesday ahead of the return leg of their third round of the 2024 Fifa Women’s World Cup qualifier tie against the Rising Starlets of Kenya.

The match is scheduled to take place at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Friday at 3pm. The winner of this match will face the winner between Congo Brazzaville and Egypt in the final round later this year.

The Indomitable Lionesses led by coach Hassan Ibrahim humiliated Starlets 3-0 on Saturday in the first leg in Cameroon. Kenya now has to win with more than four goals without conceding in order to qualify for the fourth round.

Striker Annie Engamembem netted a brace in the 21st 36th minutes before substitute Naomi Eto added a third in the 44th minute

Kenya captain Rebecca Kwoba acknowledged that tension in the first half led to their shaky performance.

"We had a lot of pressure in the first half and we could not control the tempo of the game. We regrouped in the second half despite not scoring. After the match, we had a team meeting and identified the mistakes which we are correcting in training," 'said Kwoba after training at Kasarani Annex Stadium in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Winger Fasila Adhiambo says revenge will be on the cards on Friday.

"Our team is better than Cameroon. We were punished due to the few mistakes that we needed to rectify early in that match, but it was too late. We are waiting to face them at home with the home support and we will surprise them," added Adhiambo.

Coach Beldine Odemba's squad missed the services of eight key players who are currently sitting for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.