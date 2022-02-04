Selfish Cameroon deserved to lose, says Aboubakar

In Yaounde

As Cameroonians continue pondering how the Indomitable Lions lost to Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match on Thursday, captain Vincent Aboubakar has blamed the loss on selfishness within the team.

Cameroon ran out 3-1 losers on post match penalties after both sides settled for a goalless draw after 120 minutes. Aboubakar, the leading goal scorer of the tournament with six goals, has blamed the defeat on lack of teamwork.

“We have a big team and every time we play as a team, we win," Aboubakar said explaining that in the semi-final game against Egypt, everyone wanted to show what he's capable of instead of playing as a team.

“In football, you reap what you sow. Whenever we are collectively strong, we win but the moment everyone tries to do what they want, we miss out," Aboubakar said describing the defeat as a disappointment.

Aboubakar was the only scorer for Cameroon in the shoot-out that saw Egyptian goalkeeper, Mohamed Abou Gabal "Gabaski" save two from defender Harold Moukoudi and midfielder, James Lea Siliki before Clinton Njie sent his effort wide.

“It is a great disappointment,” Aboubakar who, carried the hopes of the country said.

Perhaps it was more disappointment for defender, Nouhou Tolo who plays for American club, Seattle Sounders FC.

Cameroon were the dominant side in regulation time with Egypt enjoying little of attacking thrust as Nouhou contained Egypt's skipper and star Mohamed Salah throughout the game.

Cameroon had 58.5 per cent ball possession against 41.5 for their opponents and coach Antonio Conceicao said his charges played well, though he was not happy with the outcome.

The Portuguese coach said at a post-match press conference that Cameroon were the better side during 90 minutes, but missed out on three or four scoring opportunities.

"The players felt some signs of fatigue in the second half, especially after a very physical and intense first half. My team had tried but the Egyptians countered all our offensive moves that's why we were forced to go into penalties. We are as sad as the 27 million Cameroonians, but that is the reality of sports,” Conceicao said.