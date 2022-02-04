Selfish Cameroon deserved to lose, says Aboubakar

Vincent Aboubakar

Cameroon's forward Vincent Aboubakar (left) celebrates with Cameroon's forward Karl Toko Ekambi (centre) and Cameroon's forward Clinton Njie (right) after scoring his team's second goal during their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) round of 16 match against Comoros at Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde on January 24, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Kenzo Tribouillard | AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

What you need to know:

  • Cameroon ran out 3-1 losers on post match penalties after both sides settled for a goalless draw after 120 minutes
  • Aboubakar, the leading goal scorer of the tournament with six goals, has blamed the defeat on lack of teamwork
  • The Portuguese coach said at a post-match press conference that Cameroon were the better side during 90 minutes, but missed out on three or four scoring opportunities

In Yaounde

