Egypt beat Cameroon on penalties to reach Afcon final

Egypt players celebrate

Egypt's players celebrate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 semi-final match against Cameroon at Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde on February 3, 2022.

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal was the hero for the Egyptians, saving from both Harold Moukoudi and James Lea-Siliki in the shoot-out at the Olembe Stadium before Clinton Njie blazed wide with Cameroon's last chance to keep their dream alive
  • Cameroon, meanwhile, see their hopes of Afcon glory on home soil ended in cruel fashion, and they must still get through a third-place play-off against Burkina Faso this weekend
  • This was Egypt's third extra time in as many knockout ties, after they needed penalties to beat the Ivory Coast in the last 16 and an extra half-hour to get the better of Morocco in the quarter-finals

Yaounde

