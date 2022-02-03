Equatorial Guinea squad feted with state awards

Equatorial Guinea's midfielder Pablo Comitre Ganet celebrates

Equatorial Guinea's midfielder Pablo Comitre Ganet celebrates after scoring the opening goal during their Group 'E' Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 match against Sierra Leone at Limbe Omnisport Stadium in Limbe on January 20, 2022.

Photo credit: Issouf Sanogo | AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

What you need to know:

  • The leader affixed silver and knight’s medals on the chests of the players and staff during an official ceremony at the state house known as the People’s palace on Wednesday, according to Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office
  • Despite being drawn in a group featuring giants like Algeria and Cote d’Ivoire, coach Juan Micha’s men put up a startling performance finishing second of Group 'E' with two wins
  • The same source disclosed that the Vice President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue also presented a cheque of $1 million as a fulfillment of his motivation promise made to the team for their victories against Mali, Sierra Leone and Algeria

In Yaounde 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.