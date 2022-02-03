Equatorial Guinea squad feted with state awards

In Yaounde

Equatorial Guinea‘s president, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, has decorated players and coaching staff of the country’s national football team, Nzalang national with state medals following their performance at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon.

The leader affixed silver and knight’s medals on the chests of the players and staff during an official ceremony at the state house known as the People’s palace on Wednesday, according to Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office. The president had decreed the medals a day before.

Equatorial Guinea were one of the major surprise packages at the delayed 2021 edition. Despite being drawn in a group featuring giants like Algeria and Cote d’Ivoire, coach Juan Micha’s men put up a startling performance finishing second of Group 'E' with two wins; including against defending champions, Algeria and a loss.

The minnows then saw off seasoned Mali 6-5 through post match penalty shoot-out in round of 16 to reach the quarter-finals where their dreams of advancing to the semis were quashed by star-studded Senegal.

The Nzalang national were making their third appearance at the Afcon, their first appearance by their efforts in the qualifiers, having previously competed as co-hosts and hosts in 2012 and 2015 respectively. They reached the quarter-finals which according to the small oil-rich country’s president, “surprised the world.”

“You have been described as national heroes due to your bravery in the fight to defend the colours of the national flag and place the country as one of the best at Afcon 2021; we hope you win the next African Cup of Nations,” Press and Information Office quoted President Obiang.

The same source disclosed that the Vice President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue also presented a cheque of $1 million as a fulfillment of his motivation promise made to the team for their victories against Mali, Sierra Leone and Algeria.