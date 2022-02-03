Mane steps up as Teranga Lions close in on maiden Afcon title

Senegal forward Sadio Mane celebrates

Senegal's forward Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 semi-final match against Burkina Faso at Stade Ahmadou-Ahidjo in Yaounde on February 2, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Kenzo Tribouillard | AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

What you need to know:

  • Despite the Stallions of Burkina Faso pulling one back through Ibrahim Toure, it was the skillful Mane who restored Senegal's two-goal cushion
  • Among European-based stars at Afcon, Mane's big influence in matches involving Senegal is only comparable to Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah's influence on Egypt
  • Mane added that their victory over Burkina Faso in the semi-finals shows the momentum they have and he now wants to see Senegal go all the way and carry the coveted trophy to Dakar come Sunday



In Yaounde

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.