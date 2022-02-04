Salah, Mane set for Afcon final showdown

Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah celebrates

Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah celebrates after winning their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 round of 16 match against Ivory Coast at Stade de Japoma in Douala on January 26, 2022.

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

What you need to know:

  • Egyptian captain Salah did not need to step up in the semi-final shoot-out as Cameroon failed three times from the spot, allowing the Pharaohs to win 3-1 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes in Yaounde
  • Mane starred with a goal and an assist as Senegal overcame Burkina Faso to win 3-1 in the first semi-final a day earlier
  • The Lions of Teranga are Africa's top-ranked national team but have never been continental champions, in stark contrast to Egypt and their record seven titles

In Yaounde

