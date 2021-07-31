Ferdinand Omanyala storms Tokyo Olympics 100m semi-finals

In Tokyo

Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala Saturday shattered his own National Record to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games 100 metres semi-finals.

Omanyala set a new personal best and national record of 10.01 after placing third in Heat 5 to qualify for the semi-finals.

After a faulty start, Nigeria's Divine Oduduru was then eliminated controversially for a false start before the heat finally got underway with Canadian Andre de Grasse winning in 9.91 seconds.

Ferdinand Omanyala Omurwa (centre) of Kenya competes in the men's 100m Heat 5 on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.



Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

American Fred Kerley came second in 9.97 seconds while Omanyala was third.

The top three athletes from each of the seven heats qualify for the semi-finals as well as three athletes with the fastest times.

The other Kenyan in the 100m, Mark Otieno, did not take part in the qualifying rounds after failing a doping test earlier on Saturday.

Otieno, who qualified for the Games running on borrowed spikes during the national trials last month, had an Adverse analytical finding on a urine sample he provided last Wednesday.

Kenya's Ferdinand Omurwa celebrates his third place in the men's 100m heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Photo credit: Joan Peruran | Nation Media Group

He has however denied any knowledge of the violation and has subsequently requested a re-analysis of his B urine sample.