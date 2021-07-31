Kenyan athlete fails doping test, suspended from Olympics

Mark Otieno.

Mark Otieno displays the pair of shoes given to him by Orogot Tarsis from Uganda (on his left hand) and the torn pair of shoes he has been using (on his right hand) after the 100 metres final at Kasarani on June 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Otieno, who qualified for the Games running on borrowed spikes during the national trials last month, was due to take part in the 100 metres heats on Saturday starting 1.45pm EAT alongside compatriot Ferdinand Omanyala
  • It's a big blow to the sprint sensation who took part in various meets across Africa chasing the qualifying time
  • Earlier on Saturday Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was also thrown out of the Games after failing a doping test

In Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.