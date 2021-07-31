Kenyan athlete fails doping test, suspended from Olympics

In Tokyo

Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno will not take part in the Tokyo Olympics after failing a doping test on Saturday.

Otieno, who qualified for the Games running on borrowed spikes during the national trials last month, was due to take part in the 100 metres heats on Saturday starting 1.45pm EAT alongside compatriot Ferdinand Omanyala.

It's a big blow to the sprint sensation who took part in various meets across Africa chasing the qualifying time.

"I hereby confirm that we have received communication this afternoon from International Testing Agency (ITA) regarding one of our sprinters who has had an Adverse analytical finding on a urine sample he provided on 28 July 2021. The sprinter had been residing in Kurume City for the Team Kenya Pre-Games Training Camp from 15th July 2021 until 24th July when he moved into the Olympic Village in Tokyo.

"He remains provisionally suspended from participating in his event today. The sprinter is fully aware of this communication and is in receipt of the letter from ITA. He has however denied any knowledge of the violation and has subsequently requested a re-analysis of his B urine sample," said Team Kenya's Chef de Mission Waithaka Kioni.

"Our understanding is that this athlete is treated as innocent until we receive the results of his Sample B urine analysis. NOC Kenya and the Management of Team Kenya does not condone doping and will continue to partner with Adak in the continuous provision of anti-doping education to all our athletes."

Earlier on Saturday Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was also suspended after failing a doping test.

She will miss the women's 100 metres semi-finals later on Saturday after it was announced she had tested positive for human growth hormone.

Kenya is in Category "A" of the World Athletics and World Anti-Doping Agency watch list therefore all athletes who expect to participate in major world athletics championships must go through three out-of-competition tests within 10 months before the events.

The tests must be done three weeks apart within the 10 months’ period and three weeks to the championships, including one mandatory blood test.