Nigerian sprinter Okagbare barred from Olympics for doping, US hurdlers sparkle

Blessing Okagbare

Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare reacts after winning her race in the women's 100m heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021 . Okagbare has been barred from the Olympics after failing a drug test, the first doping case of the Tokyo games track and field competition, officials said on July 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Giuseppe Cacace | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Injuries have robbed Kenyan great David Rudisha of a shot at a 'threepeat' in the 800 metres.
  • Nijel Amos, the man who took silver behind Rudisha when he broke the world record in the 2012 final, has battled with injuries but he looked mighty smooth in his heat.

Tokyo, Japan

