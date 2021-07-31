Dominican Republic hit Malkia Strikers in Tokyo Olympics

Emmaculate Chemtai

Kenya's Emmaculate Chemtai spikes the ball in the women's preliminary round pool A volleyball match between Dominican Republic and Kenya during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on July 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Jung Yeon-je | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The North Americans, who are gunning for a place in the quarter-finals, gave the much-improved Malkia Strikers no chance in this contest at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.
  • Lisvel Elisa Eve Mejia was almost perfect, scoring a game-high 13 points from seven of her eight attacks and six blocks in this match.

In Tokyo

