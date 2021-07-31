Dominican Republic hit Malkia Strikers in Tokyo Olympics
In Tokyo
Kenya's women volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, suffered her fourth straight defeat in Pool A at the Tokyo Olympics after going down 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-10) to the Dominican Republic early Saturday.
The North Americans, who are gunning for a place in the quarter-finals, gave the much-improved Malkia Strikers no chance in this contest at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.
Lisvel Elisa Eve Mejia was almost perfect, scoring a game-high 13 points from seven of her eight attacks and six blocks in this match.
Prisilla Rivera Brens added I12 points to the tally as the Domicans nicked their first match in the Tokyo Olympics after coming close twice - losing 3-2 to both Brazil and South Korea in their other matches in the pool.
Kenya's left hitter Leonida Kasaya scored eight points, while Sharon Chepchumba was restricted to seven by the lanky Dominicans.
Kenya will now complete their preliminary round sojourn against gold medal hopefuls Brazil on Monday.
The Kenyan have lost their opening four matches at these Games - 3-0 losses to hosts Japan, South Korea, Serbia and now the Dominican Republic.
Meanwhile, the beach volleyball team also also its third straight match at the Games.
The Kenyan pair of Gaudencia Makokha and Brackcides Khadambi fell to the experienced Latvia team of Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka 2-0 (21-6, 21-14) in this contest that lasted 27 minutes at the Shiokaze Park in Tokyo early Saturday.
The Kenyans, who are making their debut at the Olympics, have lost 2-0 to both USA and Brazil in their opening two matches at the Games.