Tokyo Olympics: Valiant Malkia Strikers fall to Serbia

Malkia Strikers

Kenya's players react after a point in the women's preliminary round pool A volleyball match between Serbia and Kenya during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on July 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Angela Weiss | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Serbians, one of the favourites for gold here, won the three sets 25-21, 25-11, 25-20.
  • The 21 points Kenya registered in the first set were the highest the East Africans have gotten in the opening set here in their three matches so far.

Malkia Strikers put up yet another improved performance in their 3-0 loss to World champions Serbia in their Pool A match at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday morning.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.