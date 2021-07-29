All-women’s day as Team Kenya back in action

Malkia Strikers

Kenya's players listen to their coach in their women's preliminary round pool A volleyball match against South Korea during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on July 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Team Kenya is in action on three fronts – rugby, beach volleyball and volleyball – and all of them being women’s tournaments.
  • Incidentally, for the first time, if my archives serve me right, Kenya has sent a delegation to the Olympics with more female competitors than male.
  • Of the squad of 87 athletes in Team Kenya here, 49 are women and 38 men.

In Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.