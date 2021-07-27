Brave Malkia Strikers go down fighting to South Koreans in Tokyo

Malkia Strikers

Kenya's players react in the women's preliminary round pool A volleyball match between South Korea and Kenya during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on July 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Angela Weiss | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya, who are making a return to the Games after a 16-year hiatus, took a quick 6-1 lead in the opening set, before unforced errors allowed the experienced Koreans to rally back at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

In Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.