Brave Malkia Strikers go down fighting to South Koreans in Tokyo

In Tokyo

Malkia Strikers on Tuesday put up yet another spirited fight to go down 3-0 (25-14, 25,22, 26-24) to South Korea in their second Pool B match at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kenya, who are making a return to the Games after a 16-year hiatus, took a quick 6-1 lead in the opening set, before unforced errors allowed the experienced Koreans to rally back at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

South Korea's players react after a point in the women's preliminary round pool A volleyball match between South Korea and Kenya during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on July 27, 2021. Photo credit: Angela Weiss | AFP

After running hosts Japan close in their opening game, and despite losing 3-0, the Malkia Strikers almost grabbed a set from the vastly experienced Koreans, pushing the final set to 24-25.

The Koreans had won the first two 25-14 and 25-22 before being stretched by a steadily improving Kenyan side in the pulsating final set.

Kenya's Sharon Kiprono reacts after a point in the women's preliminary round pool A volleyball match between South Korea and Kenya during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on July 28, 2021. Photo credit: Angela Weiss | AFP

Video reviews were called up time and again as a vastly improved Kenyan service reception saw the underdogs gain confidence with each play, rattling the girls from Seoul.

Again, KCB Bank star Sharon Chepchumba top-scored for Malkia Strikers with 14 points, the Koreans bagging the highest individual score of 20 from Kim Heejin.

Kenya's Sharon Kiprono reacts after a point in the women's preliminary round pool A volleyball match between South Korea and Kenya during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on July 28, 2021. Photo credit: Angela Weiss | AFP

Experienced coach Paul Bitok analysed the game:

“I’d first like to thank the players for putting up a fight and battling from behind.

“We started the first set well and it helped rattle Korea and make them panic. But somehow we lost the momentum.

“Korea had plotted for Chumba but were weren’t giving her the balls, that’s why you saw in the second set we went up the scores from 12-5 down and we wound up with 23 points.

“Coming to the third set, we had a good chance of winning this set, but our system of play somehow didn’t work according to plan, especially the double substitutions which haven’t clicked.”