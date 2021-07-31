Tokyo Olympics: Korir, Rotich, Saruni ease into 800m semis

Emmanuel Korir, Michael Saruni and Ferguson Rotich eased into the men's 800 metres semi-finals at the Olympic Stadium here on Saturday.

Korir won Heat 6 in 1:45.33 ahead of Poland's Mateusz Borkowski (1:45.34) and Bryce Hoppel of the US (1:45.64).

Botswana's Nijel Amos (right) wins ahead of Kenya's Michael Saruni (left) in the men's 800m heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Photo credit: Giuseppe Cacace | AFP

Ferguson Rotich was first on the track on the Kenyan, jogging to victory in 1:43.45 - which is now the fastest heat time in 800m at the #Olympic Games. The previous fastest qualifying time was 1:44.69 by Wilson Kipketer from Athens 2004.

Australia's Peter Bol clocked a personal best of 1:44.13 for second place while in form Great Britain's Elliot Giles timed 1:44.49 to secure the third automatic qualification slot to the semis.

Michael Saruni finished second in Heat 4, behind the fastest man in the world this year Amos Nijel of Botswana who timed 1:45.04. Saruni clocked 1:45.21 while Spain's Adrian Ben romped home 1.45.30 for third place.

Canada's Marco Arop led from gun to tape in the second heat in 1:45.26 with Amel Tuka (1:45.48) and France's Gabriel Tual (1:45.63) winding second and third respectively.