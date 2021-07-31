Tokyo Olympics: Korir, Rotich, Saruni ease into 800m semis

Ferguson Rotich

Kenya's Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich (left) and Australia's Peter Bol compete in the men's 800m heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Antonin Thuillier | AFP

  • Korir won Heat 6 in 1:45.33 ahead of Poland's Mateusz Borkowski (1:45.34) and Bryce Hoppel of the US (1:45.64).
  • Ferguson Rotich was first on the track on the Kenyan, jogging to victory in 1:43.45 - which is now  the fastest heat time in 800m at the #Olympic Games. The previous fastest qualifying time was 1:44.69 by Wilson Kipketer from Athens 2004.

Emmanuel Korir, Michael Saruni and Ferguson Rotich eased into the men's 800 metres semi-finals at the Olympic Stadium here on Saturday.

