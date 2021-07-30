Ethiopia's Barega stuns Cheptegei to win Olympics 10,000m gold

Ethiopia's Selemon Barega celebrates after winning ahead of second-placed Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei (left) and Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo (second left) in the mixed 4x400m relay heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021.

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Farah’s absence from the field meant a new Olympic champion will be crowned in Tokyo for the first time since 2012.
  • Naftali Temu was the last Kenyan to win 10,000m Olympic gold during the 1968 Games in Mexico and it seems the wait is not about to end after Kwemoi, Kipruto and Kipkorir finished well outside the medal bracket.

In Tokyo

