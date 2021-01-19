Logwin Simbas maul Philipson Cheetahs in Maniwa Cup

Logwin Simba Cricket Club batsman Nithin Arvind steered his team to a seven wickets win over Philipson Cheetahs in the second weekend of the inaugural Maniwa Cup T20 tournament pat Sikh Union Sports Club on Sunday..

Chasing a target of 66 runs set by Philipson Cheetahs, Arvind, who was also the man-of-the match, scored 54 runs not out with three sixes, five fours and single runs, supported by teammate Varun Prakash on the crease.

Logwin Simbas had lost two wickets of their top order Jolet Abraham and Narayana Prasad with one run each of the board, being caught behind by Cheetahs wicketkeeper Thanu Moorthy and a run-out respectively.

"I'm very happy to help my team take our second win of the inaugural tournament and I hope we will continue like this, with the same moral and motivation to finish on top," Arvind said.

In the four-team tournament, the team with the most points meet the second team in the group in the final set for end of January.

Maniwa Cup T20 tournament is organised by South Indians community living in the country.

The tournament continues next weekend at Simba with four matches on Saturday and Sunday.