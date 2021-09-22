Cricket Kenya Normalisation Committee completes draft constitution

The Cricket Normalisation Committee constituted by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Amina Mohamed, has finalised the draft constitution of Cricket Kenya.

In a statement to the media, the Chairperson of the Committee Lady Justice Joyce Aluoch (Retired) said they had officially released the document to the stakeholders for their feedback.

The draft comes after a series with engagements with cricket world governing body, the International Cricket Council and extensive engagements with stakeholders since March this year.

“We are happy to inform you that the Committee has finalised the draft constitution upon receiving the comments and views from various stakeholders.

“The views were gathered through a participatory process whereby stakeholders met the Committee either physically or virtually, and through receipt of memoranda,” the cover letter reads.

“The Committee wishes to invite you to read the draft and forward any comments to the Committees secretariat through the following email address: [email protected]

The Committee said the draft constitution can also be accessed on the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage website.

“Your feedback should reach the secretariat not later than close of business on October 4th 2021, the statement said.

Apart from finalising the constitution, the Committee constituted by Sports CS Amina Mohamed on March 16 is also to organise and hold Cricket Kenya Federation elections under the new constitution.

The Committee was also tasked with putting in place modalities for the resumption of Cricket Kenya activities in the country.

The committee composed of the Chair Lady Justice Aluoch, Justice (Rtd) Alnashir Visram (Vice-Chair), Mrs Jane Muigai-Kampuis, Eng. Morris Aluanga and Dr Walter Ongeti have since overseen the return of cricket leagues and competitions.

The national women's cricket team has also participated and won the Kwibuka Cup T20 staged in Rwanda, beating beating Namibia in the final on June 12.