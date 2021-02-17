Why Kenya Morans want to boycott Covid-19 tests in Cameroon

In Yaounde, Cameroon

The Kenya contingent here are not happy with the way the Cameroon health officials are doing the Covid 19 tests, saying its like punishment being meted on them.

Players, coaches and members of the delegation all shed tears after the health officials were done with their testing.

The Kenyan contingent are now contemplating boycotting the final test on Sunday if there will be no improvement, arguing that the intention of the health officials is to hurt them as they push the testing stick deep into the nose

"These guys are not testing Covid-19, but hurting us. I have been tested several times since the coronavirus pandemic struck, but I have never gone through this nonesense," Kenya head coach Elizabeth Mills said after the test on Wednesday.

Her sentiments were echoed by Margaret Ngati Nyambura and Dr Walter Juma Ongeti, the Kenyan government representatives, who think the Cameroonian health officials are overdoing the testing.

"We went through the same at the airport on arrival on Monday and are now being taken through the same here at the hotel This is unacceptable because some of us might leave this place with injured noses," Ongeti said.

Kenya Morans player Ronnie Gundo has called on the health officials to be gentle when they do the final test on Sunday morning.

"They hurt my nose and I don't think if this is the way to do the testing. The either don't know what they are doing, or they are exaggerating everything," an angry Gundo said.

Kenya's head of delegation, Ambrose Kisoi says he will take up the matter with the Cameroon Basketball Federation officials to ensure the final test is not done like the first two.

"We have all been hurt with this style of testing which is primitive in my honest opinion.We will not allow this to happen in the final test because we do not want to leave this place with injuries," Kisoi, who is the Kenya Basketball Federation Secretary General said.

The second and final round of the Afrobasket qualifiers gets underway on Friday.

Kenya is in group 'B' which also has Senegal, Angola and Mozambique. They play their first match against Senegal on Friday.