Why Kenya Morans want to boycott Covid-19 tests in Cameroon

National men's basketball team players upon arrival at the Yaounde International airport on February 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Philip Onyango | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya's head of delegation, Ambrose Kisoi says he will take up the matter with the Cameroon Basketball Federation officials to ensure the final test is not done like the first two.
  • "We have all been hurt with this style of testing which is primitive in my honest opinion.We will not allow this to happen in the final test because we do not want to leave this place with injuries," Kisoi, who is the Kenya Basketball Federation Secretary General said. 

In Yaounde, Cameroon

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME Kericho Green Stadium: Upgraded facility leading the way in development of talents

  2. Africa Region 4 Golf Championship to be held in June

  3. Ex Russian athletics chief banned over doping cover-up

  4. Tusker out to tighten grip on top spot, Leopards go hunting in Mombasa

  5. AFC Leopards players end strike

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.