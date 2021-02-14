Ochieng, Khaemba get nod in strong Morans squad

Kenya Morans team pose for photos in their new kits from the national team  management board at Nyayo Stadium on February 13, 2021.


Photo credit: Philip Onyango | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mills also revealed that she will be travelling to Yaounde with a 13-member squad and not 12 as has been the norm because of the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Kenya lie third in the group and can clinch a place in the African finals by matching the results of fourth-placed Mozambique.

Equity Bank's inspirational guard Victor Ochieng and Ulinzi Warriors guard Joseph Khaemba are the only local-based new players in the Kenya Morans team named by Australian Liz Mills to do duty in the second and final round of Afrobasket qualifiers.

