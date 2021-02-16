Foreign-based players join Morans camp in Cameroon

In Yaounde, Cameroon

The foreign-based quartet of Joel Awich, Ariel Okal, Preston Bungei and Tylor Okari arrived here safely on Monday evening and were part of the Kenya Morans' midday training session ahead of Friday's tip off the second and final round of the Afrobasket qualifiers.

They are expected to make a huge difference in the team with Bungei and Awich, who also have American citizenship, set to make their debuts at the three-day event.

Bungei is currently plying his trade in Denmark with Randers Cimbria alongside Okari (Bakken Bears), while Awich is based in France.

"I can't wait for the games to start. I have been waiting for this opportunity to represent my country for long. Let's see how it goes," Awich said on Tuesday.

Captain Griiffin Ligare is expected to arrive on Wednesday aboard an Ethiopian Airline at 1pm Kenyan time.

The team's head of delegation, Ambrose Kisoi, said they were general happy with the reception, adding that every member of the team is focused on the task ahead.

"We have settled well and had our light training yesterday as coach Elizabeth Mills works to intergrate the diaspora players into the team," Kisoi, who is also the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Secretary General, said.

Kenya is in group 'B' which also has Senegal, Angola and Mozambique. They play their first match against Senegal on Friday.

Kenya lie third in the group following the first round of qualfiers and can clinch a place in the African finals by matching the results of fourth-placed Mozambique.