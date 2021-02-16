Foreign-based players join Morans camp in Cameroon

  • Kenya is in group 'B' which also has Senegal, Angola and Mozambique. They play their first match against Senegal on Friday.
  • Kenya lie third in the group following the first round of qualfiers and can clinch a place in the African finals by matching the results of fourth-placed Mozambique.
  • KBF treasurer Peter Orero on Tuesday lauded the government for fully supporting the team.

In Yaounde, Cameroon

