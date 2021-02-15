Kenya Morans land in Cameroon

Kenya Morans team pose for photos in their new kits from the national team  management board at Nyayo Stadium on February 13, 2021.


Photo credit: Philip Onyango | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The other government officials who were to accompany the team had to reschedule thier travel. 
  • "The team and technical staff are already in Cameroon taking the mandatory 24 hours quarantine before taking to the courts to finalise preparations for their championship opener against Senegal on February 19," Orero said. 

The national men's basketball team arrived safely in Yaounde, Cameroon Monday afternoon despite visa hitches which delayed their departure at the Jomo Kenyatta international Airport by three hours. 

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME Kericho Green Stadium: Upgraded facility leading the way in development of talents

  2. Africa Region 4 Golf Championship to be held in June

  3. Ex Russian athletics chief banned over doping cover-up

  4. Tusker out to tighten grip on top spot, Leopards go hunting in Mombasa

  5. AFC Leopards players end strike

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.