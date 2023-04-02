Saint Moritz favourite during Kenya Derby at Ngong

Even with such a prohibitively outrageous favourite as Saint Moritz, mere mention of the Kenya Derby draws immediate attention to avid followers of horse racing at Ngong.

Saint Moritz has become a local household name due to his more than outstanding curriculum vitae, so, the six declarations pitted against him, are fully aware their prospects are not floating on an equal plane.

They might gang up with possibilities to floor the great composer, but reality dictates otherwise. Respect for this Classic requires some dress code to simulate Epsom - just enhancing the automatic bubbly atmosphere created by Muthaiga Club, and premier family amusements all round.

Naps are ballooning. Daytime Girl, General Lee, Beeston, can be added, always remembering sport has its hills and valleys to negotiate.

SELECTIONS

1.00 pm Grand Surabi, Liphook

1.35 pm Beeston, the Gambler

2.10 pm Daytime Girl, Daisy

2.45 pm Easteryly, Chipping

3.20 pm General Lee, Kenyan Queen

3.55 pm Saint Moritz, Honeybell Orange

4.30 pm Satyan, Mary of Burgundy

1.00 Race 1 The D-Day Maiden

Distance 1200m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at

starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 7- 4- 2) Grand Surabi (SAF) J. Muhindi 58.5 5

2 ( 3- 4- 3) Liphook P. Mungai 58.5 2

3 ( 5- 5- 5) Adleoli P. Njogu (5.0) 57.0 4

4 ( 2- 6-w) Cindy P. Kiarie 57.0 H 3

5 ( 4- 6-w) Moment Time M. Fundi (5.0) 57.0 1

FORM GUIDE: CINDY (2/1) GRAND SURABI (SAF) (5/2)

LIPHOOK (3/1) ADLEOLI (10/1) MOMENT TIME (15/1)

1:35 Race 2 The Breeding Futurity Stakes

Distance 1000m. A terms race for two year olds only. To carry

57kg. Fillies 55.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

1 ( 2- 1) Beeston Le. Sercombe 57.0 5

2 ( 3) Caspar P. Mungai 57.0 2

3 - Dalkeith H. Muya 57.0 3

4 ( 1) The Gambler P. Kiarie 57.0 4

5 ( 1) Maria J. Muhindi 55.5 1

FORM GUIDE: THE GAMBLER (1/1) BEESTON (5/4) MARIA (7/4)

DALKEITH (3/1) CASPAR (5/1)

2:10 Race 3 The Once in a Lifetime Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

19 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped

5kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 2- 1- 1) Daytime Girl (SAF) Le. Sercombe 57.0 2

2 ( 2- 1- 2) Daisy H. Muya 54.0 1

3 ( 4- 3- 3) Twyford C. Kimani 53.0 4

4 ( 3- 2- 4) Wimborne D. Kiprotich 53.0 H 3

FORM GUIDE: DAYTIME GIRL (SAF) (4/5) DAISY (1/1)

TWYFORD (3/1) WIMBORNE (5/1)

2:45 Race 4 The Now or Never Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

17 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped

4kg less than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 (w- 4- 4) Chipping P. Kiarie 57.0 1

2 ( 4-w- 5) Jordan River (SAF) P. Njogu (5.0) 57.0 3

3 ( 2- 3- 5) Russian Wonder (SAF) P. Mungai 56.0 H 2

4 ( 2- 1- 3) Easterly J. Muhindi 55.0 4

FORM GUIDE: RUSSIAN WONDER (SAF) (2/1) EASTERLY (5/2)

CHIPPING (3/1) JORDAN RIVER (SAF) (5/1)

3:20 Race 5 The Delamere Gold Vase - George Drew Challenge Series

Distance 2060m. A terms race for three year olds and over.

Three year olds to carry 54kgand four year olds & over 58kg.

Mares and fillies allowed 1.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

1 ( 5- 3- 1) Deodoro H. Muya 58.0 6

2 ( 1- 1- 2) General Lee J. Muhindi 58.0 5

3 ( 2- 3-w) Karowe A. Wambua 58.0 4

4 ( 1- 2- 2) All Over Again (SAF) Le. Sercombe 56.5 1

5 ( 1- 3- 1) Kenyan Queen (SAF) P. Mungai 56.5 3

6 ( 6- 1- 4) Salt Lake (SAF) P. Kiarie 56.5 2

FORM GUIDE: GENERAL LEE (4/5) ALL OVER AGAIN (SAF)

(1/1) DEODORO (2/1) SALT LAKE (SAF) (3/1) KAROWE (4/1)

KENYAN QUEEN (SAF) (5/1)

3:55 Race 6 The Kenya Derby

Distance 2400m. A terms race for three -year-olds only. To carry

57kg. Fillies 55.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES. There will be a

parade before this race.

1 ( 2- 2- 1) Cranleigh H. Muya 57.0 6

2 (w- 2- 2) Rahal P. Mungai 57.0 5

3 ( 4- 3- 1) Ripon J. Muhindi 57.0 3

4 ( 1- 1- 1) Saint Moritz (SAF) Le. Sercombe 57.0 7

5 ( 3- 1- 3) Scott P. Kiarie 57.0 4

6 ( 3- 4-w) Bampton D. Kiprotich 55.5 1

7 ( 1- 1-w) Honeybell Orange C. Kimani 55.5 2

(SAF)

FORM GUIDE: SAINT MORITZ (SAF) (1/3) CRANLEIGH (1/1)

HONEYBELL ORANGE (SAF) (5/4) RAHAL (5/1) SCOTT (6/1)

BAMPTON (7/1) RIPON (8/1)

4:30 Race 7 The City of Nairobi Cup

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

29 and below at closing.

1 ( 3- 2- 5) Steel Drum R. Wako 60.0 H 4

2 (w- 2-w) Chadwick A. Wambua 59.0 1

3 ( 5- 5- 3) Frankie D. Kiprotich 59.0 5

4 ( 3- 4- 3) Rosie C. Kimani 59.0 6

5 ( 1- 1- 2) Mary of Burgundy Le. Sercombe 57.0 2 (SAF)

6 ( 1- 2- 2) Satyan (SAF) J. Muhindi 57.0 3

FORM GUIDE: MARY OF BURGUNDY (SAF) (1/2) SATYAN (SAF)