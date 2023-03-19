Saint Moritz on a tougher trail in Soprani Challenge Derby trial at Ngong

Having four of Kenya's aristocratic thoroughbreds pitched together in the Soprani Derby Challenge Cup, is quite a rarity.

It will be indicative of who can most comfortably stay, although 2,060m is still short of the full monty programmed for April 2. Essentially, Saint Moritz should be an air-tight case, having never dropped a set.

He does have Mary of Burgundy and Honeybell Orange, to grapple with, both of whom won over this 2,060m, without flickering.

Scott is a sturdy fellow with one singular aim - to keep going. Has to be a watch-worthy race.

The Air Force Cup sees sprinting specialist, Jack Sparrow, carrying 60 kgs. It might open a window for Pretty Pearl and Bullet, as they are claiming 5kgs. Depends on whether Jack Sparrow ignores

the extra handicap, or carries on regardless. Frankie could play his part if stalls were not involved. Sometimes, he is too keen and leaps upwards, losing vital lengths.

SELECTIONS

12.20 pm Beeston, Marlow

12.55 pm Wimborne, Twyford

1.30 pm Jack Sparrow, Pretty Pearl

2.05 pm Empress of Fate, Taunton

2.40 pm Century Fox, Deodoro

3.15 pm Satyan, Cranleigh

3.55 pm Daytime Girl, Easterly

4.30 pm Saint Moritz, Honeybell Orange

12:20 Race 1 The Boabab Maiden

Distance 1200m. A maiden race for two-year-olds only at starting.

To carry 57kg.Fillies 55.5kg. First-time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 2) Beeston Le. Sercombe 57.0 1

2 ( 4-w) Eccleton J. Muhindi 57.0 5

3 ( 2) Marlow P. Kiarie 57.0 3

4 - Arlington H. Muya 55.0 2

5 - Dunleavy C. Kimani 55.0 4

FORM GUIDE: BEESTON (1/2) MARLOW (2/1) ECCLETON (3/1)

DUNLEAVY (4/1) ARLINGTON (5/1)

12:55 Race 2 The Morningstar Handicap

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three-year-olds and overrated

19 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped

5kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 6- 4-w) Jordan River D. Tanui 57.0 4 (SAF)

2 ( 2- 7- 5) Camberley J. Muhindi 56.0 H 5

3 ( 3- 4- 3) Ripon P. Kiarie 56.0 2

4 ( 1- 4- 3) Twyford C. Kimani 55.0 3

5 ( 5- 3- 2) Wimborne Le. Sercombe 55.0 H 1

FORM GUIDE: WIMBORNE (1/1) TWYFORD (5/4) RIPON (6/4)

CAMBERLEY (7/4) JORDAN RIVER (SAF) (5/1)

1:30 Race 3 The Air Force Cup

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated

32 and below at closing.

1 ( 1- 1- 1) Jack Sparrow J. Muhindi 60.0 3

2 ( 3- 4- 2) Pat-See Le. Sercombe 60.0 1

3 ( 3- 2- 4) Pretty Pearl M. Fundi (5.0) 57.0 2

4 ( 3- 2- 3) Bullet P. Njogu (5.0) 54.0 5

5 ( 4- 3- 6) Pitch C. Kimani 54.0 H 4

6 ( 4- 5- 5) Frankie D. Kiprotich 53.0 6

FORM GUIDE: JACK SPARROW (1/3) PRETTY PEARL (1/1)

BULLET (5/4) PAT-SEE (6/4) FRANKIE (3/1) PITCH (4/1)

2:05 Race 4 The Kiri Te Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated

12 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped

1kg less than the top weight. First time starters are allowed 2kg.

1 ( 5- 7- 1) Empress of Fate J. Muhindi 58.0 3 (SAF)

2 ( 5- 1- 3) Taunton D. Tanui 58.0 2

3 ( 3- 3- 4) Liphook H. Muya 52.0 5

4 ( 5- 6- 4) Bling P. Kiarie 51.0 4

5 ( 4- 9- 6) Seattle Spire P. Njogu (5.0) 51.0 1 (SAF)

FORM GUIDE: EMPRESS OF FATE (SAF) (1/1) TAUNTON (5/4)

LIPHOOK (2/1) BLING (3/1) SEATTLE SPIRE (SAF) (5/1)

2:40 Race 5 The Lord McMillan Trophy

Distance 1600m. An open handicap race for three-year-olds and

over.

1 ( 4- 1- 6) Century Fox D. Kiprotich 68.0 1

2 ( 5- 1- 2) All Over Again R. Wako 54.0 3 (SAF)

3 ( 2- 5- 3) Deodoro P. Kiarie 50.0 4

4 ( 4- 4- 5) Westwind C. Kimani 50.0 H 2

FORM GUIDE: ALL OVER AGAIN (SAF) (1/1) CENTURY FOX

(5/4) DEODORO (6/4) WESTWIND (2/1)

3:15 Race 6 The Spanish Cup

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated

29 and below at closing.

1 ( 2- 3- 2) Steel Drum R. Wako 61.0 H 3

2 ( 1- 3- 4) Rosie Le. Sercombe 60.0 2

3 ( 7- 1- 2) Satyan (SAF) J. Muhindi 58.0 4

4 ( 1- 2- 2) Cranleigh H. Muya 54.0 5

5 ( 1- 3- 4) Bampton C. Kimani 53.0 6

6 ( 3-w- 4) Chipping P. Kiarie 50.0 1

FORM GUIDE: SATYAN (SAF) (1/2) CRANLEIGH (1/1) ROSIE

(5/4) STEEL DRUM (3/1) BAMPTON (5/1) CHIPPING (7/1)

3:55 Race 7 The Arkle Trophy

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three-year-olds only rated 17

and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 4kg

less than the top weight. First-time starters allowed 2kg.

1 (w- 2- 1) Daytime Girl Le. Sercombe 60.0 2 (SAF)

2 ( 2- 2- 1) Easterly J. Muhindi 59.0 1

3 ( 6-w- 2) Rahal M. Fundi (5.0) 59.0 3

4 ( 5- 7- 7) Martin P. Kiarie 51.0 4

FORM GUIDE: DAYTIME GIRL (SAF) (1/5) EASTERLY (1/1)

RAHAL (2/1) MARTIN (10/1)

4:30 Race 8 The Soprani Challenge Trophy - Derby

Trial

Distance 2060m. A terms race for three-year-olds only. To carry

57kg.Fillies 55.5kg. NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

1 ( 1- 1- 1) Saint Moritz Le. Sercombe 57.0 3 (SAF)

2 ( 1- 3- 1) Scott P. Kiarie 57.0 4

3 ( 1- 1- 1) Honeybell D. Kiprotich 55.5 1

Orange (SAF) 4 ( 2- 1- 1) Mary of C. Kimani 55.5 2 Burgundy (SAF)

FORM GUIDE: SAINT MORITZ (SAF) (1/5) HONEYBELL

ORANGE (SAF) (1/1) SCOTT (5/4) MARY OF BURGUNDY (SAF)