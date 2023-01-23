Unique treble for Lord and Lady Spencer at Ngong

Stalk, pounce, and, draw away, was Lesley Sercombe's strategy on her stonking, raving, hat-trick at Ngong on Sunday.

Lord and Lady Spencer were overwhelmed by their three staggering thoroughbreds.

Saint Moritz silenced rivals in the Sirai Stud Kenya Guineas Classic. Mary of Burgundy replicated in the Beryl Markham Cup, and, Honeybell Orange, cloned neighbours in Breed the best Handicap.

Needless to say, Dr Patsy Sercombe's deliveries, were a trio of unbackable, tobasco sauce, mesmerised by an exceptionally massive crowd.

No wafer-thin finishes, but it mattered not. Surrounding enclosures were ripping with an atmosphere unseen in recent years.

Our esteemed reporters from abroad were visibly moved by what was on offer, and, Muthaiga Club uncorked a distinctive brand of eccentric splendour.

Gilly Fraser's humble Naivasha abode produced a double from Salt Lake and Cindy, both ridden by Paul Kiaire.

NGONG RESULTS

12.55 pm - First Race - The Jardin Lafitte Trophy (1,400m)

1. Salt Lake (Paul Kiarie) Global View-To go West

2.Bullet (James Muhindi

3.Pitch (Dennis Kiprotich)

4.Ameerah (Michael Fundi)

Distance: 0.75/1.5/half. Time: 1:28:6/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5

Owned and trained by Gilly Fraser

1.30 pm - Second Race - Near the Foothills of Mount Kenya Maiden (1,600m)

1. Cindy (Paul Kiarie)

2. Daytime Girl (Lesley Sercombe)

3.Liphook (Jacob Lokorian)

Distance: 2.75/5.4/6. Time: 1:41:7/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 7

Owned and rained by Gilly Fraser

2.05 pm - Third Race - The Sirai House, Borana Laikipia, Handicap (1,800m)

1. Easterly (James Muhindi)

2. Go Pro (Paul Kiarie)

3. Russian Wonder (Michael Fundi)

Chipping dislodged apprentice, Dennis Kiprotich

Distance: 8/neck. Time: 1:54:8/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 4

Owned by Wakini Ndegwa. Trainer Oliver Gray

2.40 pm - Fourth Race - The Beryl Markham Cup (2,060m)

1. Mary of Burgundy (Lesley Sercombe) Master of my Fate-Falconize

2.Steel Drum (Ramazan Wako)

3.Bampton (Charles Kimani)

4. Jordan River (Paul Kiarie)

Distance: 8/2.5/2.4. Time: 2:12:7/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-9. Runners: 6

Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

3.15 pm - Fifth Race - The Sirai Stud Kenya Guineas (1,600m)

1. Saint Moritz (Lesley Sercombe) What a Winter-Advance Warning

2.Cranleigh (Henry Muya)

3.Scott (Charles Kimani)

4.Ripon (Michael Fundi)

Rahal was withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 5/1.75/3.75. Time: 1:39:1/10Favorite: Winner 4-11. Runners: 5

Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

3.25 pm - Sixth Race - Breed the Best to the Best Handicap (1,800m)

1. Honeybell Orange (Lesley Sercombe) Duke of Marmalade-Kissimmee

2. All over Again (Ramazan Wako)

3.Deodoro (James Muhindi)

Distance: 3/1.75/2.4. Time: 1:55:8/10. Favourite: Winner 4-9. Runners: 5

Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe