All set for Sunday’s Sirai Stud Kenya Guineas at Ngong

Much appreciation to Lord and Lady Spencer, for extending their Sirai Stud operations to Ngong - most generously sponsoring the Kenya Guineas.

The Jockey Club and Kivui Creations, have also joined forces to endorse a dangerously entertaining afternoon, with nothing spared for families, Muthaiga Club and regular punters.

Lady Spencer owns the highly acclaimed, Saint Moritz, as the hottest favourite at 4-11 ever in this Classic. Lady Spencer's, Mary of Burdundy, has chosen to run in the Beryl Markham Cup and Honeybell Orange in another Handicap.

They were originally to fence their wares against Saint Moritz. So, you may well ask if there are any possibilities of an intrusion. In sports, anything goes. Cranleigh and Scott, have credentials for placing, but not in my book to strike.

SELECTIONS





12.55 pm Frankie, Pitch

1.30 pm Daisy, Grand Surabi

2.05 pm Easterly, Russian Wonder

2.45 pm Chadwick, Bampton

3.15 pm Saint Moritz, Cranleigh, Scott

3.55 pm Honeybell Orange, Patsee

12:55 Race 1 The Jardin Lafitte Trophy

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated

29 and below at closing.

1 ( 3- 2- 4) Frankie C. Kimani 58.0 1

2 ( 3- 4- 3) Bullet J. Muhindi 57.0 H 2

3 ( 5- 5- 4) Pitch D. Kiprotich 57.0 4

4 ( 3- 4- 6) Salt Lake (SAF) P. Kiarie 57.0 3

5 ( 3- 4- 5) Ameerah M. Fundi (5.0) 53.0 5

FORM GUIDE: BULLET (6/4) FRANKIE (7/4) SALT LAKE (SAF)

(2/1) AMEERAH (3/1) PITCH (4/1)

1:30 Race 2 Near The Foothills of Mount Kenya

Maiden

Distance 1600m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 4- 5- 7) Grand Surabi J. Muhindi 58.5 3

(SAF)

2 ( 5- 4- 3) Liphook J. Lokorian 58.5 H 4

3 ( 5) Adleoli P. Njogu (5.0) 57.0 5

4 ( 2- 3- 2) Cindy P. Kiarie 57.0 7

5 ( 3- 2- 2) Daisy H. Muya 57.0 2

6 ( 2-w) Daytime Girl Le. Sercombe 57.0 6

(SAF)

7 ( 4- 3- 5) Empress of Fate M. Fundi (5.0) 57.0 1

(SAF)

FORM GUIDE: DAISY (1/1) DAYTIME GIRL (SAF) (5/4) CINDY

(6/4) LIPHOOK (2/1) GRAND SURABI (SAF) (5/2) EMPRESS OF

FATE (SAF) (3/1) ADLEOLI (5/1)

2:05 Race 3 The Sirai House, Borana Laikipia, Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

16 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped

4kg less than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 2- 4- 3) Chipping D. Kiprotich 61.0 H 1

2 ( 1- 4- 2) Russian M. Fundi (5.0) 59.0 4

Wonder (SAF)

3 ( 4- 5- 3) Go Pro (SAF) P. Kiarie 55.0 3

4 ( 4- 2- 2) Easterly J. Muhindi 54.0 2

FORM GUIDE: EASTERLY (1/1) RUSSIAN WONDER (SAF) (5/4)

CHIPPING (6/4) GO PRO (SAF) (7/4)



2:40 Race 4 The Beryl Markham Cup

Distance 2060m. A handicap for three-year-olds and overrated

27 and below at closing.

1 ( 4- 2- 3) Steel Drum D. Kiprotich 61.0 H 6

2 ( 2-w- 2) Chadwick J. Muhindi 60.0 2

3 ( 1- 2- 1) Mary of Le. Sercombe 54.0 4

Burgundy (SAF)

4 (w-w- 3) Respectable Jud J. Lokorian 54.0 H 5

(SAF)

5 ( 1- 2- 1) Bampton C. Kimani 53.0 3

6 ( 5- 4- 6) Jordan River P. Kiarie 52.0 1

(SAF)

FORM GUIDE: MARY OF BURGUNDY (SAF) (1/3) BAMPTON

(1/1) CHADWICK (6/4) STEEL DRUM (5/1) RESPECTABLE

JUD (SAF) (7/1) JORDAN RIVER (SAF) (10/1)

3:15 Race 5 The Sirai Stud Kenya Guineas

Distance 1600m. A terms race for three-year-olds only. To carry

57kg. Fillies 55.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES. There will be a parade before this race.

1 ( 6- 2- 7) Camberley J. Muhindi 57.0 H 3

2 ( 3- 3- 1) Cranleigh H. Muya 57.0 5

3 ( 2- 4- 6) Rahal P. Kiarie 57.0 6

4 ( 1- 3- 3) Ripon M. Fundi 57.0 4

5 ( 1- 1- 1) Saint Moritz Le. Sercombe 57.0 1

(SAF)

6 ( 1- 2- 1) Scott C. Kimani 57.0 2

FORM GUIDE: SAINT MORITZ (SAF) (1/5) SCOTT (2/1)

CRANLEIGH (3/1) RAHAL (4/1) RIPON (5/1) CAMBERLEY (6/1)

3:55 Race 6 Breed The Best to The Best Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three-year-olds and overrated

36 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped

4kg less than the top weight. First time starters to be allowed

1 ( 3- 5- 1) All Over Again R. Wako 62.0 3

(SAF)

2 ( 2- 4- 4) Westwind D. Kiprotich 60.0 2

3 ( 1- 1- 1) Honeybell Le. Sercombe 59.0 1

Orange (SAF)

4 ( 2- 3- 3) Pat-See C. Kimani 59.0 4

5 ( 2- 2- 5) Deodoro J. Muhindi 58.0 5

FORM GUIDE: HONEYBELL ORANGE (SAF) (1/5) ALL OVER

AGAIN (SAF) (2/1) WESTWIND (3/1) DEODORO (4/1) PAT-SEE