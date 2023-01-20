All set for Sunday’s Sirai Stud Kenya Guineas at Ngong

All Over Again

Jockey Charles Kimani rides All Over Again to win The Drap D"OR Trophy ahead of Chadwick ridden by James Muhindi on January 8, 2023 at Ngong race course, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

Much appreciation to Lord and Lady Spencer, for extending their Sirai Stud operations to Ngong - most generously sponsoring the Kenya Guineas.

The Jockey Club and Kivui Creations, have also joined forces to endorse a dangerously entertaining afternoon, with nothing spared for families, Muthaiga Club and regular punters.

Lady Spencer owns the highly acclaimed, Saint Moritz, as the hottest favourite at 4-11 ever in this Classic. Lady Spencer's, Mary of Burdundy, has chosen to run in the Beryl Markham Cup and Honeybell Orange in another Handicap.

They were originally to fence their wares against Saint Moritz. So, you may well ask if there are any possibilities of an intrusion. In sports, anything goes. Cranleigh and Scott, have credentials for placing, but not in my book to strike.

SELECTIONS


12.55 pm Frankie, Pitch

  1.30 pm Daisy, Grand Surabi

  2.05 pm Easterly, Russian Wonder

  2.45 pm Chadwick, Bampton

  3.15 pm Saint Moritz, Cranleigh, Scott

  3.55 pm Honeybell Orange, Patsee

12:55   Race 1   The Jardin Lafitte Trophy 

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated  

29 and below at closing. 

  1  ( 3- 2- 4)   Frankie                  C. Kimani           58.0       1 

  2  ( 3- 4- 3)   Bullet                    J. Muhindi         57.0  H   2 

  3  ( 5- 5- 4)   Pitch                     D. Kiprotich        57.0       4 

  4  ( 3- 4- 6)   Salt Lake (SAF)      P. Kiarie            57.0       3 

  5  ( 3- 4- 5)   Ameerah               M. Fundi (5.0)     53.0       5 

FORM GUIDE: BULLET (6/4)  FRANKIE (7/4)  SALT LAKE (SAF)  

(2/1)  AMEERAH (3/1)  PITCH (4/1)   

1:30   Race 2   Near The Foothills of Mount Kenya  

Maiden 

Distance 1600m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg.  First time starters allowed 2kg. 

  1  ( 4- 5- 7)   Grand Surabi         J. Muhindi         58.5       3 

 (SAF) 

  2  ( 5- 4- 3)   Liphook                 J. Lokorian        58.5  H   4 

  3  ( 5)          Adleoli                  P. Njogu (5.0)     57.0       5 

  4  ( 2- 3- 2)   Cindy                    P. Kiarie            57.0       7 

  5  ( 3- 2- 2)   Daisy                    H. Muya            57.0       2 

  6  ( 2-w)      Daytime Girl           Le. Sercombe    57.0       6 

 (SAF) 

  7  ( 4- 3- 5)   Empress of Fate     M. Fundi (5.0)     57.0       1 

(SAF) 

FORM GUIDE: DAISY (1/1)  DAYTIME GIRL (SAF) (5/4)  CINDY  

(6/4)  LIPHOOK (2/1)  GRAND SURABI (SAF) (5/2)  EMPRESS OF 

 FATE (SAF) (3/1)  ADLEOLI (5/1)   

2:05   Race 3   The Sirai House, Borana Laikipia,  Handicap 

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated  

16 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped  

4kg less than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg. 

  1  ( 2- 4- 3)   Chipping                D. Kiprotich        61.0  H   1 

  2  ( 1- 4- 2)   Russian                 M. Fundi (5.0)     59.0       4 

 Wonder (SAF) 

  3  ( 4- 5- 3)   Go Pro (SAF)          P. Kiarie            55.0       3 

  4  ( 4- 2- 2)   Easterly                 J. Muhindi         54.0       2 

FORM GUIDE: EASTERLY (1/1)  RUSSIAN WONDER (SAF) (5/4)  

 CHIPPING (6/4)  GO PRO (SAF) (7/4)   


2:40   Race 4   The Beryl Markham Cup 

Distance 2060m. A handicap for three-year-olds and overrated  

27 and below at closing. 

  1  ( 4- 2- 3)   Steel Drum            D. Kiprotich        61.0  H   6 

  2  ( 2-w- 2)   Chadwick              J. Muhindi         60.0       2 

  3  ( 1- 2- 1)   Mary of                 Le. Sercombe    54.0       4 

  Burgundy (SAF) 

  4  (w-w- 3)   Respectable Jud    J. Lokorian        54.0  H   5 

  (SAF) 

  5  ( 1- 2- 1)   Bampton               C. Kimani           53.0       3 

  6  ( 5- 4- 6)   Jordan River          P. Kiarie            52.0       1 

 (SAF) 

FORM GUIDE: MARY OF BURGUNDY (SAF) (1/3) BAMPTON  

(1/1)  CHADWICK (6/4) STEEL DRUM (5/1) RESPECTABLE  

JUD (SAF) (7/1) JORDAN RIVER (SAF) (10/1)   

3:15   Race 5  The Sirai Stud Kenya Guineas 

Distance 1600m. A terms race for three-year-olds only. To carry  

57kg. Fillies 55.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES. There will be a parade before this race. 

  1  ( 6- 2- 7)   Camberley             J. Muhindi         57.0  H   3 

  2  ( 3- 3- 1)   Cranleigh              H. Muya            57.0       5 

  3  ( 2- 4- 6)   Rahal                    P. Kiarie            57.0       6 

  4  ( 1- 3- 3)   Ripon                    M. Fundi            57.0       4 

  5  ( 1- 1- 1)   Saint Moritz           Le. Sercombe    57.0       1 

 (SAF) 

  6  ( 1- 2- 1)   Scott                     C. Kimani           57.0       2 

FORM GUIDE: SAINT MORITZ (SAF) (1/5)  SCOTT (2/1)   

CRANLEIGH (3/1)  RAHAL (4/1)  RIPON (5/1)  CAMBERLEY (6/1)  

 3:55   Race 6   Breed The Best to The Best Handicap 

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three-year-olds and overrated  

36 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped  

4kg less than the top weight. First time starters to be allowed  

  1  ( 3- 5- 1)   All Over Again        R. Wako            62.0       3 

(SAF) 

  2  ( 2- 4- 4)   Westwind              D. Kiprotich        60.0       2 

  3  ( 1- 1- 1)   Honeybell              Le. Sercombe    59.0       1 

   Orange (SAF) 

  4  ( 2- 3- 3)   Pat-See                 C. Kimani           59.0       4 

  5  ( 2- 2- 5)   Deodoro                J. Muhindi         58.0       5 

FORM GUIDE: HONEYBELL ORANGE (SAF) (1/5) ALL OVER  

AGAIN (SAF) (2/1) WESTWIND (3/1) DEODORO (4/1)  PAT-SEE  

(5/1)  

