Richard Kibet has some juicy rides at Ngong today

There is scope here for trainer, Doctor Patsy Sercombe's stable, to massacre the card. Maybe Bampton has a tougher ask when vying with Chipping, Zamburak, and, Ripon, in the Seasons Greetings Handicap. Frankie has been consistently placed, but not such a slow burner anymore, he could relish the 1,000m Alpha Romeo Cup. His facial flash can be seen from outer-space. Pretty Pearl will definitely give Frankie something to think about.

1:05 Race 1 The Seasons Greetings Handicap Distance 2060m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 16 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 4kg less than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg. 1 ( 2- 1- 2) Chipping H. Muya 57.0 2 2 ( 1-w- 2) Zamburak J. Muhindi 57.0 3 3 ( 2- 1- 3) Ripon M. Fundi (5.0) 56.0 4 4 ( 3- 3- 1) Bampton R. Kibet 54.0 1 FORM GUIDE: BAMPTON (5/4) CHIPPING (6/4) ZAMBURAK (3/1) RIPON (5/1) 1:40 Race 2 The Alfa Romeo Cup Distance 1000m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 29 and below at closing. 1 ( 5-w- 2) Pretty Pearl J. Mutevu 62.0 3 2 ( 3- 2- 3) Frankie R. Kibet 60.0 5 3 ( 1- 4- 5) Pitch D. Kiprotich 60.0 4 4 ( 3- 1- 3) Salt Lake (SAF) P. Kiarie 60.0 2 5 ( 3- 1- 1) Jack Sparrow J. Muhindi 51.0 1 FORM GUIDE: FRANKIE (1/1) PRETTY PEARL (5/4) PITCH (6/4) JACK SPARROW (7/4) SALT LAKE (SAF) (2/1) 2:15 Race 3 The Glad Tidings Maiden Distance 1400m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First time starters allowed 2kg. 1 ( 4- 4- 2) Easterly J. Muhindi 58.5 2 2 ( 4- 6- 5) Liphook D. Kiprotich 58.5 H 4 3 ( 5- 7) Martin J. Mutevu 58.5 1 4 ( 5- 2- 2) Cindy P. Kiarie 57.0 H 7 5 ( 3- 6- 4) Moment Time D. Tanui 57.0 3 6 (w- 3) Twyford R. Kibet 57.0 6 7 - Taunton H. Muya 55.0 5 FORM GUIDE: EASTERLY (1/1) CINDY (5/4) TWYFORD (6/4) MARTIN (4/1) TAUNTON (5/1) LIPHOOK (7/1) MOMENT TIME (10/1) 2:50 Race 4 The Happy Holidays Handicap Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 17 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 4kg less than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg. 1 ( 5- 1- 5) Jordan River J. Mutevu 61.0 H 1 (SAF) 2 (w- 6- 2) Camberley J. Muhindi 59.0 H 6 3 ( 1- 3- 3) Cranleigh D. Tanui 59.0 7 4 ( 3- 4- 5) Glitter P. Kiarie 59.0 2 5 ( 3- 1) Mary of R. Kibet 59.0 3 Burgundy (SAF) 6 ( 2- 5- 5) Wimborne D. Kiprotich 58.0 5 7 ( 3- 2- 4) Go Pro (SAF) P. Njogu (5.0) 55.0 4 FORM GUIDE: MARY OF BURGUNDY (SAF) (1/3) CAMBERLEY (1/1) CRANLEIGH (5/4) WIMBORNE (5/1) JORDAN RIVER (SAF) (7/1) GO PRO (SAF) (10/1) GLITTER (12/1) 3:25 Race 5 The Uhuru Cup Distance 1600m. An open handicap race for three year olds and over. 1 ( 1- 2- 4) Westwind D. Kiprotich 59.0 4 2 ( 3- 2- 3) All Over Again H. Muya 58.0 5 (SAF) 3 ( 1- 1- 2) Pat-See C. Kimani 58.0 1 4 ( 1- 1- 2) Deodoro J. Muhindi 57.0 2 5 ( 1- 1- 1) Saint Moritz R. Kibet 53.0 3 (SAF) FORM GUIDE: SAINT MORITZ (SAF) (1/5) WESTWIND (2/1) PAT-SEE (3/1) DEODORO (5/1) ALL OVER AGAIN (SAF) (7/1) 4:00 Race 6 The Ultra Sharp Trophy Distance 2060m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 29 and below at closing. 1 ( 1- 1- 1) Honeybell R. Kibet 57.0 4 Orange (SAF) 2 ( 2- 2- 4) Steel Drum D. Kiprotich 56.0 H 2 3 (w- 2- 3) Karowe J. Muhindi 55.0 3 4 ( 1- 4- 1) Rosie C. Kimani 54.0 1 FORM GUIDE: HONEYBELL ORANGE (SAF) (1/5) ROSIE (5/1) KAROWE (6/1) STEEL DRUM (7/1)