Richard Kibet has some juicy rides at Ngong today

Richard Kibet

Jockey Richard Kibet guides Strider across the leading pack to win during The Kenya Guineas race at Ngong on January 23, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

It is not unthinkable. Richard Kibet could exonerate other participants throughout the whole Ngong racing programme.

From six engagements, Richard has three jewels in the crown for Lady Spencer - Saint Moritz, Mary of Burgundy, and Honeybell Orange. All unbackable at 1-5, but nothing really with the faintest glimmer of toppling them. Fillers come from Frankie, Twyford, and, Bampton.

There is scope here for trainer, Doctor Patsy Sercombe's stable, to massacre the card. Maybe Bampton has a tougher ask when vying with Chipping, Zamburak, and, Ripon, in the Seasons Greetings Handicap. Frankie has been consistently placed, but not such a slow burner anymore, he could relish the 1,000m Alpha Romeo Cup. His facial flash can be seen from outer-space. Pretty Pearl will definitely give Frankie something to think about.

If Easterly starts nice and straight, he will deflate Twyford's Glad Tidings plans. Easterly's side-swerving jeopardized a for-sure win in late November.

SELECTIONS

1.05 pm Bampton, Zamburak

1.40 pm Frankie, Pretty Pearl

2.15 pm Easterly, Twyford

2.50 pm Mary of Burgundy, Camberley

3.25 pm Saint Mortiz, Deodoro

4.00 pm Honeybell Orange, Rosie


1:05   Race 1   The Seasons Greetings Handicap Distance 2060m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated  16 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped  4kg less than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg.   1  ( 2- 1- 2)   Chipping                H. Muya            57.0       2   2  ( 1-w- 2)   Zamburak              J. Muhindi         57.0       3   3  ( 2- 1- 3)   Ripon                    M. Fundi (5.0)     56.0       4   4  ( 3- 3- 1)   Bampton               R. Kibet             54.0       1 FORM GUIDE: BAMPTON (5/4)  CHIPPING (6/4)  ZAMBURAK  (3/1)  RIPON (5/1)   1:40   Race 2   The Alfa Romeo Cup Distance 1000m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated  29 and below at closing.   1  ( 5-w- 2)   Pretty Pearl           J. Mutevu          62.0       3   2  ( 3- 2- 3)   Frankie                  R. Kibet             60.0       5   3  ( 1- 4- 5)   Pitch                     D. Kiprotich        60.0       4   4  ( 3- 1- 3)   Salt Lake (SAF)      P. Kiarie            60.0       2   5  ( 3- 1- 1)   Jack Sparrow        J. Muhindi         51.0       1 FORM GUIDE: FRANKIE (1/1)  PRETTY PEARL (5/4)  PITCH (6/4)   JACK SPARROW (7/4)  SALT LAKE (SAF) (2/1)   2:15   Race 3   The Glad Tidings Maiden Distance 1400m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at  starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg.  First time  starters allowed 2kg.   1  ( 4- 4- 2)   Easterly                 J. Muhindi         58.5       2   2  ( 4- 6- 5)   Liphook                 D. Kiprotich        58.5  H   4   3  ( 5- 7)       Martin                   J. Mutevu          58.5       1   4  ( 5- 2- 2)   Cindy                    P. Kiarie            57.0  H   7   5  ( 3- 6- 4)   Moment Time        D. Tanui            57.0       3   6  (w- 3)      Twyford                R. Kibet             57.0       6   7  -             Taunton                H. Muya            55.0       5 FORM GUIDE: EASTERLY (1/1)  CINDY (5/4)  TWYFORD (6/4)   MARTIN (4/1)  TAUNTON (5/1)  LIPHOOK (7/1)  MOMENT TIME  (10/1)    2:50   Race 4   The Happy Holidays Handicap Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated  17 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped  4kg less than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg.   1  ( 5- 1- 5)   Jordan River          J. Mutevu          61.0  H   1                    (SAF)   2  (w- 6- 2)   Camberley             J. Muhindi         59.0  H   6   3  ( 1- 3- 3)   Cranleigh              D. Tanui            59.0       7   4  ( 3- 4- 5)   Glitter                   P. Kiarie            59.0       2   5  ( 3- 1)       Mary of                 R. Kibet             59.0       3                    Burgundy (SAF)   6  ( 2- 5- 5)   Wimborne             D. Kiprotich        58.0       5   7  ( 3- 2- 4)   Go Pro (SAF)          P. Njogu (5.0)     55.0       4 FORM GUIDE: MARY OF BURGUNDY (SAF) (1/3)  CAMBERLEY  (1/1)  CRANLEIGH (5/4)  WIMBORNE (5/1)  JORDAN RIVER  (SAF) (7/1)  GO PRO (SAF) (10/1)  GLITTER (12/1)   3:25   Race 5   The Uhuru Cup Distance 1600m. An open handicap race for three year olds and  over.   1  ( 1- 2- 4)   Westwind              D. Kiprotich        59.0       4   2  ( 3- 2- 3)   All Over Again        H. Muya            58.0       5                    (SAF)   3  ( 1- 1- 2)   Pat-See                 C. Kimani           58.0       1   4  ( 1- 1- 2)   Deodoro                J. Muhindi         57.0       2   5  ( 1- 1- 1)   Saint Moritz           R. Kibet             53.0       3                    (SAF) FORM GUIDE: SAINT MORITZ (SAF) (1/5)  WESTWIND (2/1)   PAT-SEE (3/1)  DEODORO (5/1)  ALL OVER AGAIN (SAF) (7/1)   4:00   Race 6   The Ultra Sharp Trophy Distance 2060m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated  29 and below at closing.   1  ( 1- 1- 1)   Honeybell              R. Kibet             57.0       4                    Orange (SAF)   2  ( 2- 2- 4)   Steel Drum            D. Kiprotich        56.0  H   2   3  (w- 2- 3)   Karowe                 J. Muhindi         55.0       3   4  ( 1- 4- 1)   Rosie                    C. Kimani           54.0       1 FORM GUIDE: HONEYBELL ORANGE (SAF) (1/5)  ROSIE (5/1)   KAROWE (6/1)  STEEL DRUM (7/1)  

