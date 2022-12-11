Richard Kibet has some juicy rides at Ngong today
It is not unthinkable. Richard Kibet could exonerate other participants throughout the whole Ngong racing programme.
From six engagements, Richard has three jewels in the crown for Lady Spencer - Saint Moritz, Mary of Burgundy, and Honeybell Orange. All unbackable at 1-5, but nothing really with the faintest glimmer of toppling them. Fillers come from Frankie, Twyford, and, Bampton.
There is scope here for trainer, Doctor Patsy Sercombe's stable, to massacre the card. Maybe Bampton has a tougher ask when vying with Chipping, Zamburak, and, Ripon, in the Seasons Greetings Handicap. Frankie has been consistently placed, but not such a slow burner anymore, he could relish the 1,000m Alpha Romeo Cup. His facial flash can be seen from outer-space. Pretty Pearl will definitely give Frankie something to think about.
If Easterly starts nice and straight, he will deflate Twyford's Glad Tidings plans. Easterly's side-swerving jeopardized a for-sure win in late November.
SELECTIONS
1.05 pm Bampton, Zamburak
1.40 pm Frankie, Pretty Pearl
2.15 pm Easterly, Twyford
2.50 pm Mary of Burgundy, Camberley
3.25 pm Saint Mortiz, Deodoro
4.00 pm Honeybell Orange, Rosie
1:05 Race 1 The Seasons Greetings Handicap Distance 2060m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 16 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 4kg less than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg. 1 ( 2- 1- 2) Chipping H. Muya 57.0 2 2 ( 1-w- 2) Zamburak J. Muhindi 57.0 3 3 ( 2- 1- 3) Ripon M. Fundi (5.0) 56.0 4 4 ( 3- 3- 1) Bampton R. Kibet 54.0 1 FORM GUIDE: BAMPTON (5/4) CHIPPING (6/4) ZAMBURAK (3/1) RIPON (5/1) 1:40 Race 2 The Alfa Romeo Cup Distance 1000m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 29 and below at closing. 1 ( 5-w- 2) Pretty Pearl J. Mutevu 62.0 3 2 ( 3- 2- 3) Frankie R. Kibet 60.0 5 3 ( 1- 4- 5) Pitch D. Kiprotich 60.0 4 4 ( 3- 1- 3) Salt Lake (SAF) P. Kiarie 60.0 2 5 ( 3- 1- 1) Jack Sparrow J. Muhindi 51.0 1 FORM GUIDE: FRANKIE (1/1) PRETTY PEARL (5/4) PITCH (6/4) JACK SPARROW (7/4) SALT LAKE (SAF) (2/1) 2:15 Race 3 The Glad Tidings Maiden Distance 1400m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First time starters allowed 2kg. 1 ( 4- 4- 2) Easterly J. Muhindi 58.5 2 2 ( 4- 6- 5) Liphook D. Kiprotich 58.5 H 4 3 ( 5- 7) Martin J. Mutevu 58.5 1 4 ( 5- 2- 2) Cindy P. Kiarie 57.0 H 7 5 ( 3- 6- 4) Moment Time D. Tanui 57.0 3 6 (w- 3) Twyford R. Kibet 57.0 6 7 - Taunton H. Muya 55.0 5 FORM GUIDE: EASTERLY (1/1) CINDY (5/4) TWYFORD (6/4) MARTIN (4/1) TAUNTON (5/1) LIPHOOK (7/1) MOMENT TIME (10/1) 2:50 Race 4 The Happy Holidays Handicap Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 17 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 4kg less than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg. 1 ( 5- 1- 5) Jordan River J. Mutevu 61.0 H 1 (SAF) 2 (w- 6- 2) Camberley J. Muhindi 59.0 H 6 3 ( 1- 3- 3) Cranleigh D. Tanui 59.0 7 4 ( 3- 4- 5) Glitter P. Kiarie 59.0 2 5 ( 3- 1) Mary of R. Kibet 59.0 3 Burgundy (SAF) 6 ( 2- 5- 5) Wimborne D. Kiprotich 58.0 5 7 ( 3- 2- 4) Go Pro (SAF) P. Njogu (5.0) 55.0 4 FORM GUIDE: MARY OF BURGUNDY (SAF) (1/3) CAMBERLEY (1/1) CRANLEIGH (5/4) WIMBORNE (5/1) JORDAN RIVER (SAF) (7/1) GO PRO (SAF) (10/1) GLITTER (12/1) 3:25 Race 5 The Uhuru Cup Distance 1600m. An open handicap race for three year olds and over. 1 ( 1- 2- 4) Westwind D. Kiprotich 59.0 4 2 ( 3- 2- 3) All Over Again H. Muya 58.0 5 (SAF) 3 ( 1- 1- 2) Pat-See C. Kimani 58.0 1 4 ( 1- 1- 2) Deodoro J. Muhindi 57.0 2 5 ( 1- 1- 1) Saint Moritz R. Kibet 53.0 3 (SAF) FORM GUIDE: SAINT MORITZ (SAF) (1/5) WESTWIND (2/1) PAT-SEE (3/1) DEODORO (5/1) ALL OVER AGAIN (SAF) (7/1) 4:00 Race 6 The Ultra Sharp Trophy Distance 2060m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 29 and below at closing. 1 ( 1- 1- 1) Honeybell R. Kibet 57.0 4 Orange (SAF) 2 ( 2- 2- 4) Steel Drum D. Kiprotich 56.0 H 2 3 (w- 2- 3) Karowe J. Muhindi 55.0 3 4 ( 1- 4- 1) Rosie C. Kimani 54.0 1 FORM GUIDE: HONEYBELL ORANGE (SAF) (1/5) ROSIE (5/1) KAROWE (6/1) STEEL DRUM (7/1)